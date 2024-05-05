Best Dynamike build in Brawl Stars (2024)

To assemble the best Dynamike build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that complement the brawler's abilities on the battlefield. As a Super Rare brawler, Dynamike is mostly known for high damage output despite possessing low health. His primary attack hurls two sticks of dynamite over obstacles with pinpoint accuracy. These dynamites detonate after a short delay, unleashing devastation within their blast radius.

Additionally, these dynamites spread out a short distance from each other as they travel, allowing the projectile to cover a wider area and catch enemies off guard. Meanwhile, Dynamike's Super allows him to lob a massive barrel of dynamite that explodes upon impact. The explosion not only deals massive damage to enemies caught within its blast radius but also knocks them back and destroys any cover in the vicinity, making him one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode.

This article highlights the composition of the ultimate Dynamike build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Dynamike build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Satchel Charge

Satchel Charge Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Satchel Charge Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Dynamike build in Brawl Stars. This Gadget allows the brawler to stun and damage his enemies using his primary attack.

Star Power: Demolition

Demolition Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Demolition reigns supreme for the ultimate Dynamike build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power allows Dynamike to deal up to 1600 extra damage to opponents through the use of his Super. At the highest level, Dynamike can cause up to 6000 damage using this Star Power and his Super.

Gears: Damage and Gadget Charge

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Dynamike build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to combine Damage and Gadget Charge Gear. The Damage Gear enhances the brawler's damage potential by 15% when his health falls below 50%. This crucial improvement allows him to survive during critical moments by finishing enemies quicker.

In contrast, the other Gear, Gadget Charge, increases the number of allowed usage of his Satchel Charge Gadget from three to four during an entire match. This allows players to frustrate their opponents by continuously slowing them down and targeting them easily.

