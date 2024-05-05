Best Ruffs build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Ruffs build in Brawl Stars allows the dog-themed brawler to optimize his abilities and defeat opponents in intense situations. Players must equip the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears to take control of the battlefield. Ruffs is a Mythic brawler renowned for his moderate damage output and quick reload speed.

Despite possessing a low health pool, Ruffs emerges as one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Godzilla City Smash game mode because of his ability to fire two parallel lasers. These lasers provide him with lane control abilities due to their nature of ricocheting against walls.

Additionally, Ruffs' Super ability allows him to summon a supply drop from the sky that deals damage upon impact and grants a damage boost to his allies when they pick it up. Considering these abilities, this article provides the composition of the best Ruffs build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Ruffs build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Air Support

Air Support Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Air Support Gadget is the cornerstone for the optimal Ruffs build in Brawl Stars. When activated, this Gadget deploys nine indicators targeting the nearest enemy within a 10-tile radius of Ruffs. Subsequently, missile-like projectiles rain down on these indicators, each inflicting 1200 damage and knocking back adversaries in a 1.67-tile radius.

This Gadget not only provides offensive capabilities, but it also disrupts enemy positioning, creating opportunities for decisive plays.

Star Power: Air Superiority

Air Superiority Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Air Superiority is the best Star Power for the ultimate Ruffs build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power elevates the potency of its supply drop by incorporating a bomb that amplifies its damage output by 120%. Moreover, it grants the ability to demolish walls across the map, reshaping the battlefield to Ruffs' advantage.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Ruffs build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use a combination of Damage and Shield Gears. The Damage Gear is an essential part of this build as it enhances his damage potential by 15% when his health falls below 50%, allowing him to unleash more damage upon enemies during intense combat scenarios and also increasing his chances of survival on the battlefield.

Conversely, the Shield Gear boosts Ruffs' defense by providing him with a 900 health shield. This shield regenerates automatically at a speed of 90 health per second when the brawler is at full health.

