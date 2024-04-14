Best Rico build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Rico build in Brawl Stars is assembled by selecting the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the Gears that complement the strength of the brawler. Rico, formerly known as Ricochet, emerges as a Super Rare Brawler with low health and high damage output. His primary attack unleashes a burst of five bullets with a slight spread, capable of bouncing off walls. With each bounce, these bullets gain an additional 1.67 tiles of range, allowing Rico to reach distant foes with deadly accuracy.

Furthermore, his Super unleashes a larger burst of twelve piercing bullets with similar bouncing capabilities, albeit with increased range and damage potential. At the maximum level, the bullet released through his Super deals 720 damage each. Considering these abilities, this article provides the composition of the best Rico build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Rico build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Multiball Launcher

Multiball Launcher Gadget (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to Gadgets, the Multiball Launcher reigns supreme in the optimal Rico build in Brawl Stars. This powerful tool allows the character to unleash two waves of piercing bullets with a substantial range of 12 tiles in all directions, dealing significant damage to any foes caught within its path.

Star Power: Super Bouncy

Super Bouncy Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Super Bouncy emerges as the optimal Star Power choice for the best Rico build in Brawl Stars. Using this Star Power, the bullets from his primary attack and Super get supercharged and deal an additional 256 damage after bouncing off the first wall to the opponent brawlers.

Gears: Reload and Damage

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the ultimate Rico build in Brawl Stars, the choice of the gear plays a pivotal role. Two options stand out among the rest: Damage and Reload.

The Reload Gear, an Epic rarity gear, empowers Rico with the ability to reload 15% faster throughout the match. This enhancement allows him to maintain a relentless barrage of bullets, keeping enemies under constant pressure and unable to retaliate effectively.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear, categorized as Super Rare, offers Rico a significant offensive boost when his health falls below 50%. With a 15% increase in damage dealt to opponent brawlers during critical moments, this gear ensures Rico remains a formidable threat in Brawl Stars matches.

