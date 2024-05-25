Best Willow build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The ultimate Willow build in Brawl Stars allows players to optimally utilize the Mythic Brawler’s unique abilities and immense utility on the battlefield. Willow’s low health and moderate damage output are balanced by her exceptional control potential with her Super and strategic use of Gadgets, Star Powers, and the two Gears.

Willow's primary attack allows the Brawler to lob a lantern of liquid that shatters on impact, creating a puddle with a two-tile radius. Enemies standing in this puddle take three ticks of damage over three seconds. Although the damage only applies upon impact, the puddle can control enemy movements and force them into less advantageous positions.

Meanwhile, her Super fires a tadpole that, upon hitting an enemy Brawler, allows her to control them for four seconds. During this time, Willow gains a 25% damage reduction shield, and the controlled Brawler heals to full health. Willow can move the controlled Brawler and use their main attacks but not their Super or Gadgets. Control ends after four seconds if the controlled Brawler's health drops below 30%, or if Willow is defeated.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Willow build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Willow build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Spellbound

Spellbound Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Spellbound Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Willow build in Brawl Stars. When activated, Willow’s next primary attack deals an additional 600 damage and applies the entire damage instantly rather than over time. This instant damage boost can catch enemies off guard and secure crucial eliminations, making it an essential tool for aggressive plays and clutch moments.

Star Power: Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Love Is Blind is the optimal choice for the ultimate Willow build in Brawl Stars. It decreases the reload speed of any Brawler poisoned by Willow’s primary attack by 30%. Slowing down the enemy’s reload speed significantly hampers their ability to retaliate, providing Willow and her team a substantial advantage during engagements.

Read more: Best Rosa build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the optimal Willow build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Damage and Shield Gears. The Damage Gear allows the Brawler to deal an extra 15% damage to opponent Brawlers when her health falls below 50%, providing a crucial offensive during critical situations.

The Shield Gear, on the other hand, provides an additional layer of protection when Brawler is at full health. This shield has 900 health and regenerates at 90 health per second.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback