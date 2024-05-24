Best Rosa build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Rosa build in Brawl Stars can improve the Brawler's performance on the battlefield by equipping her with suitable Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. Rosa is a Rare Brawler known for her high health and formidable damage output. Her Trait allows her to charge her Super from enemies damaging her, providing a unique defensive capability.

Rosa excels in close-range combat with her primary attack, throwing a flurry of three short-ranged, piercing punches in a wide arc, dealing moderately high damage. Each attack takes 1.1 seconds to complete, slightly limiting her ability to deal immediate damage.

Meanwhile, her Super ability provides a shield that reduces all damage by 70% for three seconds, allowing her to tank damage and control the battlefield effectively.

This article highlights the ultimate Rosa build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best Rosa build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Unfriendly Bushes

Unfriendly Bushes Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Rosa build in Brawl Stars is the Unfriendly Bushes Gadget. When it is activated, all bushes on the map briefly turn purple, dealing 276 damage to enemies hiding within and slowing them down for three seconds.

This Gadget not only reveals enemies hiding in bushes but also slows them down, making it easier for Rosa to close the gap and land her powerful punches.

Star Power: Thorny Gloves

Thorny Gloves Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among Star Powers, Thorny Gloves stands out as the best choice for the ultimate Rosa build in Brawl Stars. It enhances Rosa's offensive capabilities by adding +276 damage to her punches while her Super is active.

The additional damage transforms Rosa’s Super from a purely defensive ability into a formidable offensive tool in her arsenal.

Read more: Best Poco build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gears: Damage and Speed

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two Gears that complete the optimal Rosa build in Brawl Stars are the Damage and Speed Gears.

The Damage Gear is of the Super Rare variety and provides a 15% damage boost to Rosa when her health falls below 50%. This enhancement is crucial to quickly finish enemy Brawlers in intense situations when the Brawler's life is at stake.

On the other hand, the Speed Gear provides a 15% boost to Rosa's speed when she is in bushes, allowing her to reduce the distance between herself and her enemies to deal more damage using her primary attack. This Gear also combines well with the Unfriendly Bushes Gadget during Brawl Stars matches.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback