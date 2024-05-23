Best Poco build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Assembling the ultimate Poco build in Brawl Stars requires players to select the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears to maximize the Brawler's healing potential while compensating for his low damage output. Poco, a Rare Brawler, attacks by releasing a wave of musical notes from his guitarrón. The notes spread out in a wide arc and are capable of hitting multiple enemies, but theycdealing very low damage.

Poco's Super amplifies his supportive capabilities by releasing a larger, wider musical wave that heals him and any allies it touches for a substantial amount. This healing wave can pass through obstacles and Brawlers, making it incredibly effective for sustaining his team during intense battles.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the components of the best Poco build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Poco build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Tuning Fork

Tuning Fork Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Tuning Fork Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Poco build in Brawl Stars. When activated, Poco releases a musical wave with a 3.33-tile radius, healing himself and allies within range for 740 health per second over five seconds, totaling 3,700 health. This continuous healing is crucial during prolonged fights since it provides a substantial boost to the team's survivability.

Star Power: Screeching Solo

Screeching Solo Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Screeching Solo reigns supreme for the ultimate Poco build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power allows Poco's Super to deal 1520 damage to enemies while retaining its healing effects for allies. The dual functionality of Screeching Solo transforms Poco from a purely supportive role into a more versatile Brawler who is capable of contributing to his team’s offensive efforts.

Gears: Damage and Gadget Charge

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two Gear that complete the best Poco build in Brawl Stars are the Damage and Gadget Charge Gears. The Damage Gear is an essential part because it provides a 15% boost to the offensive prowess of the Brawler, allowing him to deal more damage to the opponent through his attacks.

In contrast, the Gadget Charge Gear allows Poco to utilize his Tuning Fork Gadget one extra time during a match. This means that Poco can use his Gadget four times instead of three in one match. The 33.3% increase in the Gadget usage is crucial to healing all your allies in intense encounters.

