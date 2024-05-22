Best Penny build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Penny build in Brawl Stars is essential for optimizing Brawler's performance by assembling the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Penny's primary attack involves shooting a medium-sized pouch of gold that bursts upon hitting an enemy, releasing three clumps of golden coins in a cone formation behind the target. Each of these clumps travels 5.33 tiles, piercing through opponents and dealing 75% of the pouch's initial damage.

Meanwhile, Penny's Super allows her to deploy a stationary turret that she can throw over obstacles within a short distance. This cannon has high damage output but low health and fires several cannonballs that cover a large area, dealing substantial damage and leaving a fiery zone for three seconds, inflicting additional damage over time.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Penny build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Penny build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Salty Barrel

Salty Barrel Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Salty Barrel Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Penny build in Brawl Stars. When activated, Penny drops a barrel of salt that blocks enemy projectiles. This Gadget blocks incoming non-piercing attacks from opponent Brawlers, providing a defensive barrier for the Brawler.

Additionally, the deployed barrel of salt can also be used strategically to burst Penny's gold pouches to hit more enemies positioned behind the gold pouch.

Star Power: Master Blaster

Master Blaster Star Power (Image via Supercell)

The Master Blaster emerges as the better choice among Star Powers while assembling the optimal Penny build in Brawl Stars.

This Star Power adds a tactical edge by knocking back enemies and dealing 1316 damage to any enemy near the landing spot of Penny's cannon, providing offensive and defensive options for the Brawler.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To round off the ultimate Penny build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Damage and Shield Gears. The Damage Gear provides a 15% boost to the damage-causing potential of the Brawler when her health falls below 50%. This significant enhancement is crucial to safeguard Brawler's life in intense encounters against the relentless opponent Brawlers.

The Shield Gear, on the other hand, complements the Damage Gear by providing a defensive layer of protection for the Brawler. The provided shield has a maximum of 900 health and can regenerate at a speed of 90 health per second when the Brawler is at full health.

