How to get the "M" player icon in Brawl Stars for free?

The latest player icon in Brawl Stars is introduced in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024. It features a stylized letter "M" with a purple and yellow background design. The text is rendered in Arial font with a light blue color and can be displayed next to a player's in-game name before a match, making it perfect for those whose names start with "M."

This article highlights the steps to claim this player icon in Brawl Stars alongside a few troubleshooting steps to remove minor issues in the redemption process.

Steps to claim the latest player icon in Brawl Stars

Offer redemption webpage (Image via Supercell)

Here is the required process to claim the player icon in Brawl Stars:

Run the Brawl Stars app on your mobile phone. Minimize the app and refrain from quitting it. Open the offer redemption webpage by clicking on this link. Select the Claim Reward button to redirect to the Brawl Stars Home screen. Click on the Claim button on the appeared prompt. Go to the ≡ and select the Inbox option. Finally, click the Claim button beside the reward in the Personal tab.

The Brawl Stars voucher codes are usually available for a limited time. Thus, you must urgently claim the "M" styled player icon in Brawl Stars.

Troubleshooting steps

Personal tab in the Inbox (Image via Supercell)

If you face any difficulty in the redemption process then you should try some of the following troubleshooting steps as they might resolve the existing issue:

Choose the right browser: The most basic issue for any offer redemption lies in the type of browser installed on your device. Some of these browsers have very firewalls preinstalled. They prevent the voucher links from functioning properly. It is advised that you must use either Chrome or Firefox to redeem the offer.

The most basic issue for any offer redemption lies in the type of browser installed on your device. Some of these browsers have very firewalls preinstalled. They prevent the voucher links from functioning properly. It is advised that you must use either Chrome or Firefox to redeem the offer. Clear the cache: Cache is referred to as the stored data from the previous webpage/website. If you have priorly visited too many websites then your storage might face issues loading the website properly. Thus, you must clear the cache before retrying the above-mentioned steps.

Cache is referred to as the stored data from the previous webpage/website. If you have priorly visited too many websites then your storage might face issues loading the website properly. Thus, you must clear the cache before retrying the above-mentioned steps. Connect to a different Internet source: The Internet plays a critical role in defining online gamers' experiences. Using a slow Internet can prevent links from functioning properly. Players must restart their devices and connect to a fast-paced internet to get the reward.

The Internet plays a critical role in defining online gamers' experiences. Using a slow Internet can prevent links from functioning properly. Players must restart their devices and connect to a fast-paced internet to get the reward. Change the mobile settings: If you still face the issue despite leveraging the above troubleshooting steps then that means you have a strict security policy enabled on your device which is hampering the process. In that case, you should either switch off such settings or use a different device to get the newest player icon in Brawl Stars.

