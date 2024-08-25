Moe in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

Moe in Brawl Stars is an upcoming Mythic rarity Brawler, set to make his debut on August 29, 2024. Introduced in the latest Brawl Talk episode, Moe is described as a blind rat who was discovered living in the Starr Park sewers and later adopted by Grom. Now part of the Starr Park maintenance team, Moe uses his digging skills to maintain sewer tunnels and wreak havoc in Brawl Stars matches.

Moe compensates for his relatively low HP of 6,400 with his fast movement speed, which allows him to evade incoming attacks. As per the developers, he is the final member of the Castle Courtyard trio.

This article further highlights the main attack, Super, and a Rare skin for Moe in Brawl Stars.

Main attack of Moe in Brawl Stars

Moe using his main attack (Image via Supercell)

Using his main attack, Moe throws stones across the map with his trusty shovels, dealing area damage with each bounce. These stones deal 1,000 damage on their first impact and then split into four smaller projectiles that bounce toward nearby opponents. This gives Moe a second chance to hit enemies, making his attack particularly tricky to dodge.

While the area damage per hit is relatively low, the potential for multiple impacts makes Moe's main attack valuable for dealing with multiple enemies.

Super ability of Moe in Brawl Stars

Moe using his Super (Image via Supercell)

Moe’s Super is where his true destructive power shines. Upon activation, Moe climbs into a hand-built digging machine and tunnels across the map, moving at a very high speed. He emerges from the ground at the location of his opponents and deals a substantial 3,280 damage.

If Moe collides with a Brawler on his path, they suffer 1,640 damage. Additionally, he hops onto his drill at the end of the Super attack and deals a series of 680 damage to all the nearby enemies, making it an effective attack for area control.

New skin of Moe in Brawl Stars

Moenterey Moe skin (Image via Supercell)

At the time of his debut, Moe will be available with a Rare skin called Moenterey Moe. This 29-gem skin offers the sewer-dwelling rat a fresh look. In this version, Moe wears a yellow scarf instead of his usual red one, while his outfit becomes vibrant red. Although the shield remains yellow in color, the pattern changes to emulate cheese with several holes in it.

