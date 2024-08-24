Brawl Stars tier list (August 24, 2024): All new skins ranked

This Brawl Stars tier list depicts the quality of skins revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024. These skins will be released in the next two months, changing the appearance of existing Brawlers. Due to the collaboration with the famous cartoon, Spongebob, several skins are inspired by various characters from the animated show, including Patrick Star, Squidward, and more.

This article groups these skins into four major categories based on their appearance in this Brawl Stars tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

All new skins ranked in the Brawl Stars tier list (August 24, 2024)

S tier

SpongeBob El Primo skin (image via Supercell)

The first category in this Brawl Stars tier list depicts skins that are known for their distinct look. They are also responsible for elevating the overall outlook of a Brawler. Despite having separate opinions, most of the players will like to get these skins for their characters. Here are the S-tier skins:

Trending

SpongeBob El Primo

Patrick Buzz

Plankton Darryl

Skeletal Surge

Knightmare Nani

Moon Guardian Crow

Moon Guardian Chester

A tier

Squidward Mortis skin (Image via Supercell)

The A tier reflects those skins that are good-looking but may not be favored by everyone. These skins are usually less appealing than their S-tier counterparts. However, they stand out among other tier skins. Here are the A-tier skins:

Squidward Mortis

Mr. Krabs Tick

Fruit Samurai Kenji

Dread Knight Draco

Dark Keep Pearl

Malicious Mandy

Moon Guardian Hank

Read more: How to get the 'M' player icon in Brawl Stars for free?

B tier

Vamprimo skin (Image via Supercell)

The skins in this category will likely have a mixed reaction among players. Some may find them appealing while the rest will avoid spending money on them. The skins belonging to the B-tier are given below:

Sandy Jessie

LockPickKit

Possessed Poco

Gruesome Gus

Decaying Dynamike

Putrid Pam

Vamprimo

The Fang Fangs

Dragon Belle

C tier

Cuckoo Colette skin (Image via Supercell)

The last category in the Brawl Stars tier list has the least favored skins. However, a small fraction of gamers might find them appealing enough to spend in-game resources on their purchases. The C-tier skins are given below:

Moenterey Moe

Cuckoo Colette

Redjacket Rico

Check out more articles related to the Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!