Brawl Stars tier list (August 24, 2024): All new skins ranked

This Brawl Stars tier list depicts the quality of skins revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024. These skins will be released in the next two months, changing the appearance of existing Brawlers. Due to the collaboration with the famous cartoon, Spongebob, several skins are inspired by various characters from the animated show, including Patrick Star, Squidward, and more.
This article groups these skins into four major categories based on their appearance in this Brawl Stars tier list.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
All new skins ranked in the Brawl Stars tier list (August 24, 2024)
S tier
The first category in this Brawl Stars tier list depicts skins that are known for their distinct look. They are also responsible for elevating the overall outlook of a Brawler. Despite having separate opinions, most of the players will like to get these skins for their characters. Here are the S-tier skins:
- SpongeBob El Primo
- Patrick Buzz
- Plankton Darryl
- Skeletal Surge
- Knightmare Nani
- Moon Guardian Crow
- Moon Guardian Chester
A tier
The A tier reflects those skins that are good-looking but may not be favored by everyone. These skins are usually less appealing than their S-tier counterparts. However, they stand out among other tier skins. Here are the A-tier skins:
- Squidward Mortis
- Mr. Krabs Tick
- Fruit Samurai Kenji
- Dread Knight Draco
- Dark Keep Pearl
- Malicious Mandy
- Moon Guardian Hank
B tier
The skins in this category will likely have a mixed reaction among players. Some may find them appealing while the rest will avoid spending money on them. The skins belonging to the B-tier are given below:
- Sandy Jessie
- LockPickKit
- Possessed Poco
- Gruesome Gus
- Decaying Dynamike
- Putrid Pam
- Vamprimo
- The Fang Fangs
- Dragon Belle
C tier
The last category in the Brawl Stars tier list has the least favored skins. However, a small fraction of gamers might find them appealing enough to spend in-game resources on their purchases. The C-tier skins are given below:
- Moenterey Moe
- Cuckoo Colette
- Redjacket Rico
