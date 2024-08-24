Brawl Stars SpongeBob season: New game modes, power-ups, and more

The Brawl Stars SpongeBob season will commence on September 5, 2024. Developers shared details about this season in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024, revealing that several Brawlers' skins will be themed after the iconic underwater cartoon characters. The season will also introduce power-ups and new game modes to keep players entertained until October 2, 2024.

This article highlights all the details of the Brawl Stars SpongeBob season.

New game modes in the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

Jellyfish game mode (Image via Supercell)

The latest collaboration introduces two new game modes to reflect SpongeBob’s world.

Jellyfishing is a 3v3 mode where players compete to catch jellyfish scattered around the map. The team with the most jellyfish at the end of the match wins, but players must hold onto them for five seconds to secure the catch. If a player is taken down during this time, they drop the jellyfish.

Meanwhile, the Trio Showdown ups the tempo by pitting 12 Brawlers in four teams of three, making it the biggest game mode ever introduced in Brawl Stars. Similar to Duo Showdown, this mode allows players to revive as long as one teammate remains undefeated, leading to intense battles and unexpected comebacks.

Power-ups in the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

The Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season will introduce a range of unique Power-ups that are exclusive to the game modes featuring the SpongeBob modifier.

These Power-ups, inspired by the show, include Krabby Patties, Kelp Soda, Clockwork Clarinet, Spatula, Doodle Pineapple, Bubble, and Chum Balls. Each Power-up boasts three upgrade levels, making the Brawlers even more powerful as they progress.

For example, Tanks benefit from three Krabby Patties orbiting them, providing damage resistance, increased movement speed, and enhanced Super's charge rate when destroyed. Support Brawlers gain a permanent healing area with Kelp Soda that charges their Super, while Damage Dealers can collect Chum Balls for homing projectiles, speed boosts, and temporary healing.

Meanwhile, Controller Brawlers obtain a boost from Clockwork Clarinet music, empowering their attacks. These attacks can pierce through walls and Brawlers, and players can store up to two musical attacks.

On the other hand, the Marksman Brawlers leave a damaging Bubble Trail with their basic attacks. At the end of the trail, an explosion releases even more bubbles, dealing extra damage to enemies caught in the blast.

Spatulas periodically appear for Assassin Brawlers, boosting their speed and making them invisible when they defeat an enemy. Lastly, the Artillery Brawlers can drop a Doodle Pineapple with their basic attacks after a short cooldown. This pineapple deals initial damage, creates a damaging area, and then explodes into damaging pineapple chunks.

These Power-ups can be obtained from Power Meals at the Krusty Krab store, where players can spend Krusty Kash, an in-game currency earned by winning matches in SpongeBob-themed game modes or collecting Daily Paychecks from Squidward. The Krusty Krab store also offers daily deals and various SpongeBob character skins, making it the go-to spot during this ongoing season.

New skins in the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season

Mr. Krabs Tick skin (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars SpongeBob Season will bring several new skins inspired by the iconic cartoon characters. Squidward Mortis takes the spotlight as the Brawl Pass Skin. It also comes in two additional color variants available in Brawl Pass Plus. SpongeBob El Primo flexes his muscles as a powerful tank. Players can unlock this iconic character for free through the Club Event.

On the other hand, Patrick Buzz transforms the Brawler's appearance to resemble a lifeguard. Other skins include Sandy Jessie, Gary the Snail, Mr. Krabs Tick, and Plankton Darryl.

