All Brawl Pass rewards for Brawl Stars Season 27

The Brawl Stars Season 27 began on June 6, 2024, prompting the community to search for all the latest Brawl Pass rewards. With the new season arrives plenty of amazing skins, Coins, Power Points, and more. The latest Cyberbrawl season has also brought the Brawl Pass Plus which will help you attain more prizes.

This article will tell you about all the rewards introduced by the Brawl Pass in Season 27.

All Brawl Stars Season 27 Brawl Pass rewards

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest Brawl Pass has brought some amazing rewards for the community. There is a Free Pass for the free-to-play community, alongside Brawl Pass rewards and Brawl Pass Plus rewards for the play-to-win contingent.

You can get the Brawl Pass rewards for $6.99 and the Plus rewards for $9.99. Here are all the rewards:

Tier Free Pass Brawl Pass Brawl Pass Plus Free 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 2 100 Credits 100 Credits - 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 4 1000 Coin 1000 Coin 1500 Coin 5 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 6 100 Credits 100 Credits - 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 9 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 10 100 Credit 100 Credit - 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 12 100 Credits 100 Credits - 13 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 16 100 Credit 100 Credits - 17 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 19 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 21 Starr Drop New Spray - 22 100 Credit 100 Credit - 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points - 25 Starr Drop 1000 Credits - 26 100 Credits 100 Credits - 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 29 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 32 100 Credits 100 Credits - 33 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 36 100 Credits 100 Credits - 37 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 39 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 41 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop New Player Icon - 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Gold Hacker Brock Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins RGB Hacker Brock 49 100 Credits 100 Credits - 50 Legendary Starr Drop Hacker Brock Skin Is a Bot Player Title

You can level up and earn rewards by winning matches, earning XP, completing Quests, and progressing through these different tiers. Using XP doublers is a great way to earn XP faster. You can also earn XP by logging in to see the day's rotation of modes and maps.

You can get the Brawl Pass from the Supercell Store (Image via Supercell)

While the Free Pass players can only receive the listed rewards, those who bought the Brawl Pass or the Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars Season 27, will get rewards from the Free Pass along with the extra ones.

The free-to-play players can earn up to 8000 Coins, 50 multiple Starr Drops, a Legendary Starr Drop, 1000 Credits, and 2500 Power Points. However, the Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus players receive a lot more.

For example, the Brawl Pass players unlock more credits to get the top-tier Brawlers from Brawl Stars Season 27. Besides, they will also get more Blings to purchase skins and Gems.

However, by buying the Brawl Pass Plus in the Cyberbrawl season, you will also get the 20% XP Boost and two new Brock Skins.

Follow for more Brawl Stars-related articles