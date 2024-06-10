All Brawl Pass rewards for Brawl Stars Season 27

The Brawl Stars Season 27 began on June 6, 2024, prompting the community to search for all the latest Brawl Pass rewards. With the new season arrives plenty of amazing skins, Coins, Power Points, and more. The latest Cyberbrawl season has also brought the Brawl Pass Plus which will help you attain more prizes.
This article will tell you about all the rewards introduced by the Brawl Pass in Season 27.
All Brawl Stars Season 27 Brawl Pass rewards
The latest Brawl Pass has brought some amazing rewards for the community. There is a Free Pass for the free-to-play community, alongside Brawl Pass rewards and Brawl Pass Plus rewards for the play-to-win contingent.
You can get the Brawl Pass rewards for $6.99 and the Plus rewards for $9.99. Here are all the rewards:
You can level up and earn rewards by winning matches, earning XP, completing Quests, and progressing through these different tiers. Using XP doublers is a great way to earn XP faster. You can also earn XP by logging in to see the day's rotation of modes and maps.
While the Free Pass players can only receive the listed rewards, those who bought the Brawl Pass or the Brawl Pass Plus in Brawl Stars Season 27, will get rewards from the Free Pass along with the extra ones.
The free-to-play players can earn up to 8000 Coins, 50 multiple Starr Drops, a Legendary Starr Drop, 1000 Credits, and 2500 Power Points. However, the Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus players receive a lot more.
For example, the Brawl Pass players unlock more credits to get the top-tier Brawlers from Brawl Stars Season 27. Besides, they will also get more Blings to purchase skins and Gems.
However, by buying the Brawl Pass Plus in the Cyberbrawl season, you will also get the 20% XP Boost and two new Brock Skins.
