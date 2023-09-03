Brawl Stars tier list: All Brawlers ranked (September 2023)

Brawl Stars is a game where you need to choose the right Brawlers to increase your chances of winning matches. Therefore, a tier list can be crucial in figuring out what characters to use and what to avoid. This mobile online battle arena (MOBA) title by Supercell has pleased plenty of gamers for years now. However, one thing that might not be to everyone's liking is how distinguishing the best Brawlers isn't easy in this title.

That is because this title has 70 Brawlers currently, and all of them come with their own unique skill sets and capabilities. For example, Poco is a support unit with high damage, but his super helps heal him heal his teammates. On the other hand, champions like Darryl are tanks with high durability and impressive ultimate abilities that can be used to finish off enemies.

This article ranks all the top-level Brawlers in the game based on their performances in the current meta.

Check out this Brawl Stars tier list for September 2023 to enhance your chances of winning

S+ tier Brawlers are the best ones, while those in D can only somewhat help you in this game's early stages. As the Enchanted Wood season approaches its end, this Brawl Stars tier list ranks all the champions ahead of the new season.

S+ tier

The champions in this tier are the best-performing units in Brawl Stars' current meta. They can help you win more matches and rank up faster. The best Brawlers in this current meta include:

Doug

Nita

Cordelius

Buster

Fang

Chester

Squeak

Mandy

S tier

The S-tier champions are top performers in different situations. If you are yet to unlock the best S+ units, these characters can help you register more victories. Below are all the S-tier options:

R-T

Tara

Maisie

Piper

Sam

Leon

Belle

Meg

El Tigro

Brock

8-bit

Crow

A tier

These Brawlers have been slightly nerfed but can still accompany you perfectly in your higher-rank matches. Despite having less power than the aforementioned champions, they can help you win, especially in games where you team up with other players. Here are all the characters in the A tier:

Willow

Gray

Mr. P

Hank

Janet

Ash

Eve

Sandy

Frank

Bo

Jessie

Otis

Grom

Shelly

Bibi

Gus

Emz

Griff

B tier

Brawl Stars' B tier for September also has some amazing champions. These heroes can assist you in gameplay if you need to farm more points to unlock better-performing units. They can be used quite efficiently by intermediate players as well:

Lola

Darryl

Lou

Colette

Ruffs

Tick

Stu

Surge

Bea

Amber

Gene

Poco

Spike

C tier

These champions could be among the first choices for beginners. They can help you cross the first few ranks faster; use them to unlock the top-tier Brawlers sooner. Here are all the entities in this C tier:

Gale

Rico

El Primo

Colt

Pam

Buzz

Nani

Jacky

Max

Byron

D tier

These Brawlers are the most common or useful ones in Brawl Star this season. So, based on their performance in this title's current meta, here are the worst-performing champions available to play as right now:

Sprout

Bull

Dynamike

Mortis

Barley

Choose your champion based on this tier list for September. It will allow you to enhance your chances of winning.

