Lumi in Brawl Stars: Release date and skills explained

Supercell already confirmed the launch of Fynx and Lumi in Brawl Stars in the Release Notes of Ranked Rework. While Fynx arrived earlier during the Dark Sands season, fans had to wait a little more for Lumi's arrival. According to a recent post on Brawl Stars' official X page, Lumi will be in the title March 27, 2025.

Ad

Part of the Madevil Manor Trio alongside Draco, Lumi is a metal drummer. This expert Marksman Brawler possesses the power of fire and ice and deals great burst damage to her enemies.

This article shares everything you need to know about Lumi in Brawl Stars ahead of her launch in the title.

Essential details to know about Lumi in Brawl Stars

Supercall confirmed the launch of Lumi in Brawl Stars with an X post from the title's X page on March 26, 2025, confirming she will arrive tomorrow.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Leaked Brawl Stars update 60 Event Calendar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lumi the Mythic Brawler has a severe damage output. She has traded her drumsticks for the morning star after landing a job in the Starr Park.

Abilities of Lumi in Brawl Stars: Main Attack

Lumi throws one of her morning stars as her Main Attack. She throws both of her weapons and uses her third attack to recall them, dealing damage to enemies caught in the path of these weapons.

Also read: Brawl Stars added new game mode in Ranked

Ad

Abilities of Lumi in Brawl Stars: Blast Beat (Super)

Lumi using her Super attack (Image via Supercell)

Lumi slams the ground in a straight line three times, causing explosions that deal AoE damage. This makes it tough for enemies to come close to this Brawler. The third explosion caused by her Super briefly stuns enemies. However, they can attack in this phase, forcing Lumi to be cautious.

Ad

Star Powers

There are two Star Powers for Lumi in Brawl Stars: 42% Burnt and Half-Time.

42% Burnt: The explosions caused by Lumi's Super set the area on fire for a few seconds. This fire damage is scalable with the explosion damage.

The explosions caused by Lumi's Super set the area on fire for a few seconds. This fire damage is scalable with the explosion damage. Half-Time: Lumi can use this Star Power to temporarily slow down enemies' hits by her recalled morning stars.

Gadgets

Lumi using her Hit The Lights Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Lumi has only two Gadgets: Hit The Lights and Grim And Frostbitten.

Ad

Hit The Lights: Lumi uses this Gadget to ignite her morning stars on the ground. This produces flames that can deal damage to the enemies nearby.

Lumi uses this Gadget to ignite her morning stars on the ground. This produces flames that can deal damage to the enemies nearby. Grim And Frostbitten: Lumi creates freezing winds with her morning stars on the ground. This creates a slippery surface, making it harder for the enemies to control their Brawlers.

Also read: Ollie in Brawl Stars

Lumi can use the 42% Burnt Star Power so that whenever an enemy gets caught in the third explosion caused by her Super, the fires from the explosion can deal more damage. Hit The Lights can be a great gadget for this build. On the other hand, since the Half-Time Star Power and Grim And Frostbitten Gadget rely on her Main Attack, using both of these in a build can also be effective.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback