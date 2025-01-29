Ollie in Brawl Stars: Release date and skills explained

Supercell announced the arrival of two new Brawlers, Meeple and Ollie in Brawl Stars, during the launch of the Brawl Stars Toy Story collaboration back in December 2024. Although Meeple arrived earlier during the Pizza Planet event and is currently available in the event shop, Ollie, the first Taunter Brawler of the popular Supercell title, will enter the battlefield on January 30, 2025.

The Mythic Taunter Brawler comes with great durability and a unique style of attack. He will hover around the battlefield in his hoverboard and make enemies dance to his groove.

This article shares everything we know so far about the launch of Ollie in Brawl Stars.

Release date and other details about Ollie in Brawl Stars

Supercell confirmed the launch of Ollie in Brawl Stars with an official X post on January 29, 2025. The post states that the Mythic Brawler will start dropping his beat from tomorrow, confirming January 30, 2025, as the official release date for the new Brawler's arrival in the game.

Trending

Also read: Brawl Stars offered compensation for Pizza Planet event bugs

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in the Brawl Talk video of December 8, 2024, Ollie attacks using soundwaves that travel through enemies, hitting multiple foes in range and dealing devastating damage. He also has quite a few interesting abilities you'd love to know more about.

Abilities of Ollie in Brawl Stars

When using his super, Ollie uses a hoverboard trick to dash toward the target's direction, dealing damage and hypnotizing nearby enemies simultaneously. His Super gets charged when he takes damage from enemy Brawlers and spawnables. The more damage it takes from the enemy, the faster his Super fills up.

Also read: How to get Surge Lightyear skin for free

However, do note that charging his Super takes up to 2.4 times his maximum health, and the damage taken is calculated after the shield and other effects are applied. Hence, from the looks of it, charging his super by taking damage will be tougher than it sounds.

Ollie in Brawl Stars: Basic Attack: Bring the Ruckus

The soundwaves that Ollie uses to deal damage to the enemies travel within a narrow cone-like area. However, since it pierces through Brawlers and deals immense damage, you can attack multiple enemies with it.

Ollie in Brawl Stars: Super: Hypnotize

Ollie's Super deals damage and hypnotizes enemies for 2.5 seconds. During this time, the enemy Brawlers move towards Ollie instead of attacking him or using their Super. This way Ollie sets his stage and can easily finish off multiple enemies using his Basic Attack.

Also read: Brawl Stars Reindeer Bonnie skin details

Ollie charges up his music blast when using his Super (Image via Supercell)

However do note that he needs to charge up the music blast when using his Super, and Ollie cannot attack or use his other abilities during this time.

Ollie in Brawl Stars: Gadgets

Ollie will have two Gadgets, i.e., Regulate and All Eyez on Me.

Also read: Brawl Stars tier list for January 2025

When using Regulate , Ollie jumps three tiles forward in the target's direction and hypnotizes an enemy for one second after landing. While he is immune to damage when airborne, he will take some damage if he is hit before the jump.

, Ollie jumps three tiles forward in the target's direction and hypnotizes an enemy for one second after landing. While he is immune to damage when airborne, he will take some damage if he is hit before the jump. On the other hand, his All Eyez on Me Gadget works almost like his Super. When activated, Ollie's next attack hypnotizes enemies for a second. His attacks also deal damage and draw enemies towards him.

Ollie in Brawl Stars: Star Power

Ollie has two Star Powers namely, Kick, Push and Renegade.

Ollie using Renegade (Image via Supercell)

Kick, Push helps him increase his movement speed by 20% whenever he is near a wall.

helps him increase his movement speed by 20% whenever he is near a wall. Renegade gets activated after Ollie uses his Super. After dashing forward using his Super, he gets a shield that decays over the next four seconds. This shield can absorb up to 200 damage every 0.2 seconds.

Ollie's Gadgets, abilities, and Star Powers make it evident that he is going to be one of the best brawlers. Take Health Gear if you need health regeneration or the Gadget Charge Gear if you are planning to use his Gadgets to hypnotize enemies often, and you can become an unstoppable force with this new Brawler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback