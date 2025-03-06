Brawl Stars Dark Sands season: Balance changes, daily rewards, and more

Supercell announced the launch of the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season via an official post on the title's X page. The new season went live on March 6, 2025, and it arrived with plenty of fresh skins, rewards, balance changes, and more. The Dark Sands season has drawn a lot of attention from the community, as it is the first season of Finx in Brawl Stars.

This article will go over everything you need to know regarding the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season.

Brawl Stars Dark Sands season: All balance changes

Three Brawlers are getting buffs while seven are getting nerfed, and only one Brawler is getting adjusted in the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season.

Ollie is getting a buff in this update (Image via Supercell)

Ollie (buff)

Increased Main Attack Damage: From 850 to 1000

From 850 to 1000 Super: Ollie will not silence himself anymore, now uses 50% of his max ammo

Meeple (buff)

Increased Main Attack reload speed: From 2 sec to 1.9 sec

Ruffs (buff)

Increased Hypercharge Damage & Shield: From 10 to 15%

Gus (nerf)

Decreased Main Attack Damage : From 1120 to 1080

: From 1120 to 1080 Decreased Gadget ‘Kooky Popper’ Damage: From 2240 to 2160

Stu (nerf)

Decreased Star Power Gaso-Heal max health: From 10% to 8%

Penny (nerf)

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 35 to 30

Juju (nerf)

Decreased Super charge rate : Form 90 to 72

: Form 90 to 72 (From 5 to 6 Earth attack hits, from 6 to 7 Grass/Water attack hits)

Max (nerf)

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 35

Rico (nerf)

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 35

Lou (nerf)

Decreased Hypercharge charge rate: From 40 to 30

Kenji (adjustment)

Now accurately shows return location when using his Super

Brawl Stars Dark Sands season brings new daily rewards for a limited period

While the fresh daily rewards program in Brawl Stars arrived a little before the launch of the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season, Supercell announced that they will keep giving away certain rewards to the community for maintaining a daily login streak.

You can get Hypercharge for a random Brawler, a certain amount of Coins, Gems, and more from the Daily Streak section for logging in daily to the game. You can find the Daily Streak section at the top right corner of your homescreen. Click on it to claim your reward.

New Brawler in the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season

Finx has arrived in the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season. The new Brawler fires three ranged projectiles to attack his enemies. The outer projectiles deal half as much damage as the center one.

Finx is here in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

He uses his Super to warp time within an area, slowing down the projectiles of the enemy Brawler caught in his Super. His and his allied Brawlers' projectiles travel faster within this area. Feel free to check out this article to know everything about Finx.

All the new skins arriving in the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season

The Brawl Stars Dark Sands season is bringing eight fresh cosmetic items for different Brawlers. Frank is receiving three skins related to the ancient Egyptian civilization, while Ollie is getting an Egyptian Pharao-inspired skin. Check out the list below for all the skins arriving in Brawl Stars this season:

Mummified Frank is arriving in Dark Sands season (Image via Supercell)

Mummified Frank: The Mummified Frank skin gives Frank a haunting mummy-like look with purple flames rising from his body. You can get this skin by reaching tier 50 of the paid Brawl Pass track of the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season.

The Mummified Frank skin gives Frank a haunting mummy-like look with purple flames rising from his body. You can get this skin by reaching tier 50 of the paid Brawl Pass track of the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season. Charcoal Frank: Charcoal Frank skin is one of the two variations of the exclusive Brawl Pass skins for this season (Mummified Frank). This one is available for players reaching a certain tier of the Brawl Pass Plus of this season.

Charcoal Frank skin is one of the two variations of the exclusive Brawl Pass skins for this season (Mummified Frank). This one is available for players reaching a certain tier of the Brawl Pass Plus of this season. Papyrus Frank: This is the second variation of the Brawl Pass-exclusive skin, also available for players reaching a certain tier of the Brawl Pass Plus of the Dark Sands season.

This is the second variation of the Brawl Pass-exclusive skin, also available for players reaching a certain tier of the Brawl Pass Plus of the Dark Sands season. Mystic Meeple: Meeple is one of the two new Brawlers of the previous update, who is getting a new skin during the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season. This one will be available in the in-game shop.

Meeple is one of the two new Brawlers of the previous update, who is getting a new skin during the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season. This one will be available in the in-game shop. Pharaollie: Ollie is the second Brawler released during the previous update. The Pharaollie skin will also be available in the in-game Shop.

Ollie is the second Brawler released during the previous update. The Pharaollie skin will also be available in the in-game Shop. Queen Juju, Ruffesses II, and Scarab Squeak: These three skins for Juju, Ruffs, and Squeak, respectively, are arriving in the in-game shop during the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season.

The Brawl Stars Dark Sands season arrived on March 6, 2025, and will be live for almost a month before concluding on April 3, 2025.

