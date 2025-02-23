Finx in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Feb 23, 2025 00:54 IST
Cover
New Brawler (Image via Supercell)

The latest Brawl Talk, released on February 22, 2025, revealed various abilities of Finx in Brawl Stars. As the owner of the Starr Park escape room, Finx is a master of puzzles and illusions. He boasts 7200 HP at the highest level and also has the power to manipulate time.

Ad

This article highlights all abilities of Finx in Brawl Stars, including his main attack, Super, Star Powers, and Gadget.

Chronocast: Main attack of Finx in Brawl Stars

Main attack projectile of Finx (Image via Supercell)
Main attack projectile of Finx (Image via Supercell)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Finx wields a mystical staff that allows him to fire three projectiles forward. The middle projectile is slightly larger, travels further, and deals significantly more damage than the two outer projectiles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This design allows Finx to control space effectively while maximizing his attack potential. Throughout the Brawl Talk footage, Finx was seen dealing up to 3,375 damage per attack, showcasing his potential as a high-damage dealer. However, successfully landing all three projectiles on a single target may require precise aiming.

Time Warp: Super ability of Finx in Brawl Stars

Deployed time warp area (Image via Supercell)
Deployed time warp area (Image via Supercell)

With his Super, Finx creates a large area that manipulates time itself. Enemy projectiles passing through the Time Warp are significantly slowed down, making it extremely difficult for opponents to land shots.

Ad

Conversely, Finx and his teammates benefit from increased projectile speed, making their attacks harder to dodge.

Also read: Brawl Stars Brawl Talk: All twelve Hypercharges explained

Gadgets of Finx in Brawl Stars

Finx using his first Gadget (Image via Supercell)
Finx using his first Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Finx's first Gadget, Back to the Finxture, allows him to control space and time. When activated, Finx steps back in time, instantly returning to the position he was three seconds earlier while restoring his ammo to the amount he had then.

Ad

This Gadget is similar to Max’s Sneaky Sneakers, but with a significant improvement, which prevents Finx from dying before teleporting back.

Meanwhile, Supercell has not disclosed Finx’s second Gadget in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video. This Gadget might open up new strategic options for Finx in-game.

Star Powers of Finx in Brawl Stars

Ad

Here are the two Star Powers:

  1. Hieroglyph Halt: This Star Power reduces the reload speed of any enemy Brawler hit by Finx’s main attack. It functions similarly to Willow’s Star Power, though the exact percentage of the reload speed reduction remains unknown.
  2. Primer: This Star Power enhances Finx’s Super by increasing its duration every time an attack passes through it and successfully hits an enemy. As long as Finx and his teammates keep landing shots through the Time Warp, the Super will remain active, making it a formidable tool for prolonged fights.
Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी