Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (February 22, 2025): New Brawlers, twelve Hypercharges, and more

Supercell has released the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video on their official YouTube channel. It highlights the upcoming update, which will introduce two new Brawlers, twelve Hypercharges, and a revamped Ranked system, alongside a collaboration with UNO. Set to launch on February 25, 2025, the update is part of the monthly patch that introduces fresh content and changes the existing meta.

This article further highlights the details of the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Finx and Lumi: New Brawlers introduced in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Finx (Image via Supercell)

The first Brawler introduced in the update is the owner of the Starr Park escape room, Finx, who can manipulate time. His main attack, Chronocast, fires three projectiles, with the central one dealing the most damage. His Super, Time Warp, alters the battlefield by slowing enemy projectiles and accelerating those of teammates.

Finx's Gadget, Finxture, allows him to revert to his position from three seconds earlier while regaining his ammo count. Meanwhile, his Star Powers, Hieroglyph Halt, and Primer, enhance his control by slowing enemy reload speeds and extending the duration of his Super’s effects.

The second new Brawler, Lumi, is part of the Madevil Manor Trio. Lumi’s attacks allow her to throw and recall two morning stars, dealing damage to the enemy twice. Her Super, Blast Beat, delivers three heavy slams, with the final one rooting enemies in place.

Lumi’s Gadgets, Hit The Lights, and Grim & Frostbitten, ignite her morning stars for added damage or create freezing winds respectively. Her Star Powers, Half-Time, and 42% Burnt, slow enemies on weapon recall and ignite the areas affected by her Super.

Twelve new Hypercharges revealed in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Developer revealing the Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

The update also introduces 12 new Hypercharges in two patches to provide unique buffs to different Brawlers and make them more effective in battle. The following list of Brawlers will receive their Hypercharges:

Carl

Mandy

Hank

Bo

Bea

Meg

Mr. P

Buster

Gus

Lola

Grom

Sam

Ranked system overhaul and the Pro Pass details

Furthermore, the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk has revealed the upcoming changes that will change the existing Ranked system to offer better rewards. Each month, three fully maxed-out Brawlers will be available for all players to try before unlocking them.

This Brawl Talk also highlighted a new progression system called the Pro Pass, which will feature both free and paid tracks. Players can earn Pro Pass XP (PPXP) through ranked victories and Esports engagement.

The free track includes Ranked Drops, Gems, and a guaranteed new Rarity Skin, while the paid track offers exclusive rewards, such as 600 Gems, 5000 Coins, and the first-ever upgradeable Pro Skin, Astral Colt.

March Brawl Pass Season and UNO Collaboration

New UNO collaboration event game mode (Image via Supercell)

The upcoming March season will feature Mummified Frank as the main Brawl Pass Skin, with Charcoal Frank and Papyrus Frank as additional Brawl Pass Plus Skins. Players can also unlock additional skins like Queen Juju, Mystic Meeple, and Pharaollie.

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk revealed that developers are teaming up with UNO for a limited-time event, where players can collect a UNO Chester Skin in a new game mode. According to the video, they must collect and play UNO cards strategically in this mode, with Action Cards triggering special effects such as power boosts or movement restrictions.

