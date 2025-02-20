How to get 2 Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops for free

Supercell is rewarding players with two free Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops after the community reached the milestone of 15 million votes during Brawlentine’s Week. Players had the choice to vote between "resting in peace with Mortis" and "sweaty date with Melodie."

The earned Starr Drops will grant Hypercharges for two random Brawlers, enhancing their Super ability while boosting their damage, shield, and speed. This article provides the necessary steps to claim the required Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops.

Method to obtain two Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops for free

Here are the required steps:

Launch the Brawl Stars app on your mobile device. Head to the in-game store by clicking the Shop on the left side of the home screen. Scroll horizontally and choose the two Starr Drops options present there. Click them one by one to unlock Hypercharges for two different Brawlers.

Note that the offer is valid till February 24, 2025. Thus, it's essential to claim it before the expiry date. Furthermore, players can also claim six Presents, 1000 Coins, Romantic Dynamike skin, and other free rewards inside the in-game store by following a similar process.

Troubleshooting tips

Despite following the above tips, some players might face hindrances in obtaining the free Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops. They can follow the given troubleshooting tips as they might resolve the issue:

Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. So, use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim free Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops.

All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. So, use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim free Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops. Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, the slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Use the fastest-available internet connection to get the free in-game item.

Sometimes, the slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Use the fastest-available internet connection to get the free in-game item. Clear cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. This will likely resolve all existing issues.

One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. This will likely resolve all existing issues. Use a different device: If you fail to redeem the free Brawl Stars Hypercharge Starr Drops despite following the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with your mobile device. In such circumstances, leverage your friend's or relative's phone to claim the offer. Logging out of the new device to keep one's gaming account secure is important.

