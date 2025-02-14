How to get Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon for free

The Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon is a special item designed by Supercell to celebrate Valentine's Day. Players can claim it for free by visiting the game's official store. This icon serves as a display image on a player’s profile, featuring a smiley red heart peeking out from a white open envelope. The design also includes a pinkish background with a black border in a square shape.

This article provides steps to claim the Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon for free, alongside a few troubleshooting to resolve any impending issues.

Method to get Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon for free

Successful redemption notification (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required steps:

Head to the offer redemption section in the official Brawl Stars store by clicking this link. Choose the Claim button present there. Select the Brawl Stars option from the pop-up window that appears. Finally, click the Okay button inside the game to complete the process.

Note the Supercell offers usually have a short deadline. Thus, it's essential to claim the latest one urgently to get the Valentine's Day-inspired Profile Icon.

Troubleshooting tips

Despite following the above steps, if you face any difficulty in claiming the offer, you likely have a network or related issue. In such circumstances, you can try these troubleshooting tips:

Switch to a faster internet connection: A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans, as slow internet can disrupt the redemption process. Thus, switching to a faster internet connection could help you successfully claim the free Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon.

A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans, as slow internet can disrupt the redemption process. Thus, switching to a faster internet connection could help you successfully claim the free Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon. Update to the latest browser version: Every browser is equipped with firewalls to protect users from harmful websites. However, these firewalls can sometimes interfere with trusted sites, preventing them from working properly. Thus, you should use the latest version of popular browsers like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. This will enable them to bypass such issues and get the Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon.

Every browser is equipped with firewalls to protect users from harmful websites. However, these firewalls can sometimes interfere with trusted sites, preventing them from working properly. Thus, you should use the latest version of popular browsers like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. This will enable them to bypass such issues and get the Brawl Stars Brawlentines Profile Icon. Clear cache: Clearing your browser's cache can sometimes resolve glitches and help you access the free rewards.

Clearing your browser's cache can sometimes resolve glitches and help you access the free rewards. Switch your device if necessary: If the problem persists despite following the above tips, you should consider switching to another device. After redemption, you must log out of your Brawl Stars account from the new device to safeguard your progress.

