Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (February 22, 2025): All twelve Hypercharges explained

Supercell released the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on February 22, 2025, revealing the upcoming update. Among the various changes, the introduction of twelve new Hypercharges has impressed the gaming community. These Hypercharges will upgrade the Brawlers' Super and boost their damage, shield, and speed capabilities.

The developers have announced that these Super enhancements will be introduced in two separate patches. With that in mind, this article provides a comprehensive breakdown of all twelve Hypercharges revealed in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

List of twelve Hypercharges revealed in Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Here's the said list of Hypercharges:

Flamespin (Carl): Brawl Stars Brawl Talk unveiled that Carl's Super, Protective Pirouette, will leave behind a blazing trail of rocks when his Hypercharge is active. These fiery rocks will scorch the battlefield, dealing burn damage to enemies who come into contact with them.

Sugar for All (Mandy): Mandy's Super will get an impressive buff with the latest Hypercharge, allowing Mandy to fire in three different directions instead of just one. This upgrade increases her area control and makes it much harder for enemies to dodge her long-range shots.

Homing Fish-iles (Hank): Hank's Super will boast homing capabilities after the launch of his Hypercharge. Instead of following a straight path, these fish torpedoes will track enemy Brawlers, making them significantly more difficult to avoid.

Catch a Bear (Bo): Bo's Super, Catch a Fox, will deploy five mines instead of three with the help of his Hypercharge. These mines will function independently of any previously placed traps, allowing Bo to control key lanes.

Protect the Queen (Bea): Bea's Super will be enhanced so that her projectiles split into two at a max distance or upon hitting a target. This will increase her Super's effective range inside the battlefield.

Tungsten Toughness (Meg): As per the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, Meg's Super will receive a significant upgrade with the help of her Hypercharge. Her swipe range will be massively increased, and she will gain a shield upon activating her Mecha form to increase her survivability.

Super Porters Assemble (Mr. P): As per the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, Mr. P's Super will spawn much stronger Porters, and he will have two active Super Porters simultaneously when his Hypercharge is active. This will apply more pressure on enemy Brawlers, allowing Mr. P to have control of key areas of the match.

Plot Armor (Buster): Buster's Super will gain a 360-degree shield coverage, instead of just the front. Additionally, reflected projectiles will deal increased damage to make Buster a bigger threat on the battlefield.

Crunchy, Chewy, Gooey (Charlie): Brawl Stars Brawl Talk revealed that Charlie's Super will throw a sweet that will cause a triple effect when his Hypercharge is active. It will deal initial explosion damage, spread a poisonous cloud, and leave behind a slowing area for a few seconds, which will enable Charlie to swipe out strong foes.

Inflated Ego (Lola): Lola's Super will spawn a mega-sized Ego clone with increased health and damage output. This will upgrade her offensive capabilities by making her clone a greater threat in battle.

Ground Bomb Goes Boom (Grom): Grom's Super will feature a secondary explosion that will follow the first in an X-shaped pattern. This secondary explosion will deal additional damage, break walls, and knock back enemies caught in its radius.

Grom’s Super will feature a secondary explosion that will follow the first in an X-shaped pattern. This secondary explosion will deal additional damage, break walls, and knock back enemies caught in its radius. Hyper Fist (Sam): Sam’s Super, Knuckle Busters, will travel faster and gain an additional effect which will allow Sam to recharge his Super instantly if he successfully hit an enemy during Hypercharge activation.

