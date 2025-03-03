Supercell added a new game mode in Brawl Stars Ranked Pool

Supercell announced the addition of a new game mode in Brawl Stars Ranked Pool so that the community doesn't have to play Brawl Hockey very often in Ranked. According to a post on the official X handle of the title, the developer team has included one new mode and has increased the number of maps for each mode in Ranked.

This article gathers everything you need to know about the arrival of a new game mode in Brawl Stars Ranked Pool from March 3, 2025.

New game mode in Brawl Stars Ranked Pool and other changes

The Brawl Stars developer team announced on their official X handle that they will add Bounty game mode in the Brawl Stars Ranked Pool. They have also mentioned that while Brawl Hockey still stays in the Ranked mode, with the inclusion of this new game mode and an increased number of maps for each mode in Ranked, the Brawl Hockey mode is less likely to appear.

In the same post, the developer also mentioned that now there will be four maps for each game mode in Brawl Stars Ranked Pool instead of three. Check out the list of new maps getting added for each mode from the list below:

New maps for Bounty mode: Hideout, Layer Cake, Dry Season, Shooting Star

Hideout, Layer Cake, Dry Season, Shooting Star New map for Gem Grab mode: Gem Fort

Gem Fort New map for Brawl Ball mode: Tripple Dribble

Tripple Dribble New map for Hot Zone mode: Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire New map for Knockout mode: New Horizons

New Horizons New map for Brawl Hockey: Starr Garden

Why is Brawl Stars adding Bounty mode in the Ranked Pool?

A few days earlier (January 20, 2025), the title's developing team asked the community to vote between four options (Brawl Hockey, Paint Brawl, Special Delivery, and Soul Collector) for the most competitive game modes.

While the developer tried to find the most competitive mode among them to add it to the Ranked Pool, it was evident from the post's comments that the community voted for the most fun game mode, which made Brawl Hockey a clear winner in the poll.

However, many players did not like the game mode in the Brawl Stars Ranked Pool as much because victory in this game mode depends a lot on a team member's ability to execute trick shots. Many in the community felt this was unfair, especially because they started losing for no apparent fault of their own.

As the displeased gamers started raising their voice on social media, it reached the developer team, and this is probably why they decided to add new game modes and new maps to make Brawl Hockey appear less during the matchmaking of Ranked mode.

