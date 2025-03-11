Leak hints at Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar (March-April 2025): Uno event, Lumi early access, and more

One of the recent leaks posted by @BrawlNetworkX on X claims to reveal the Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar (March-April 2025) and has caught the attention of the community. In their recent post, the popular Supercell content creator shared release dates for a new brawler, the highly-anticipated collaboration event, and more.

However, since the official confirmation is yet to arrive from Supercell, the community should take the information shared in the X post with a grain of salt. This article provides everything to know about the Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar.

Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar for March 2025: New brawler and new collaboration event

As per the X post on @BrawlNetworkX's official handle, the community will get early access to Lumi and the Brawl Stars x UNO collaboration event by late March 2025.

In the previous Brawl Talk, before the Brawl Stars Dark Sands season's launch, the developer talked about the arrival of Finx and Lumi, two new brawlers in Brawl Stars. Finx arrived in the game at the beginning of the Dark Sands season. As per the recent post, Lumi's early access will begin on March 27, 2025.

During Finx's early access, Supercell was giving Finx, Jurassic Finx skin, 5K Coins, 80 Gems, and more for $20. Therefore, players can expect to get Lumi's early access pack for the same price.

Leak claims to reveal the release date for the UNO event (Image via X/@BrawlNetworkX)

The highly-anticipated Brawl Stars x UNO collaboration was scheduled for the April Fool's Day. However, per the leaker's post, the collaboration event will start a couple of days early and it will arrive with a new UNO game mode and the UNO Chester skin. As per the X post, this event is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2025.

Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar for April 2025: Return of the Retropolis Event, new Hypercharges, and more

According to the leaker's X post, Brawl Stars is planning to drop the six remaining Hypercharges, the return of the Retropolis event, Egg Pam skin, and more during the first half of April 2025.

Leak suggests release date for Egg Pam and Egg Rico skins (Image via @BrawlNetworkX)

The community has been asking the developer for an Egg Pam skin for a long time. According to the Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar, two Egg skins, i.e., the Egg Pam and Egg Rico skins, will be arriving in the game during the first week of April 2025. It seems like these skins might launch on April 1, 2025, i.e., the April Fool's Day.

The leaker has also mentioned the launch of a new Brawl Pass Season between April 3 and April 11, 2025. They stated it would either be the Supercell Make season or the Super Heroes season. However, since there is no official confirmation yet, the readers should not jump to conclusions.

Additionally, the six remaining Hypercharges, for Buster, Sam, Meg, Grom, Chester, and Lola, are expected to arrive during the first week of April 2025.

The re-run of the Retropolis Event is also on the cards as per the Brawl Stars Update 60 Events Calendar. The dataminer mentioned they found some sprays and profile icons, so these might also arrive before the launch of the next update. They also predicted that the next Brawl Talk will arrive on April 19, 2025, ahead of the update's launch on April 22, 2025.

