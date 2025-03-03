Best Finx build in Brawl Stars (2025)

The best Finx build in Brawl Stars allows players to optimize the Brawler's performance by leveraging the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As a Mythic character, Finx is known for his impressive Super and variable damage output. At the highest upgrade level, he boasts a moderate health of 7200 HP, which is more than Colt and less than Mortis.

Ad

With that in mind, this article further describes the Brawler's abilities and provides the components of the best Finx build in Brawl Stars.

How to unlock Finx in Brawl Stars

Finx bundle in the store (Image via Supercell)

This Brawler is currently available in the in-game store as part of the Finx Value Pack. Those who purchase this bundle will unlock several Pins, Sprays, and skins for Finx.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the F2P (free-to-play) players must wait till March 6, 2025, to get the Brawler from Starr Road, where they must spend either 349 Gems or 1900 Credits. Alternatively, lucky players might unlock Finx through Starr Drops, which might also contain the Gadget, Star Power, and the Gear required to assemble the ultimate Finx build in Brawl Stars.

Everything about the best Finx build in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Brawl Stars, Finx is categorized as a Controller-class Brawler with an average movement speed of 720. He uses his scepter to fire three parallel projectiles to attack his opponents, dealing up to 2700 damage. Each successful hit charges his Super by 10% and has a slow reload speed of 1.6 seconds.

Using his Super, Finx creates a circular area with a radius of 3 tiles, which lasts for 7 seconds. Passing through it increases the speed of projectiles fired by him or his allies by 30% and decreases the speed of the enemies' projectiles by 70%.

Ad

The components of the ultimate Finx build in Brawl Stars are given below.

Best Gadget for Finx: Back to the Finxture

Best Gadget for Finx (Image via Supercell)

This Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Finx build in Brawl Stars. It allows the Brawler to teleport back to the initial position he was present in 3 seconds ago while reloading the ammo he previously possessed. This time-traveling method allows Finx to escape dangerous situations or reposition himself during battles.

Ad

Best Star Power for Finx: Hieroglyph Halt

Best Star Power for Finx (Image via Supercell)

Among Star Powers, Hieroglyph Halt stands as an ideal choice for the optimal Finx build. It allows the Brawler to decrease the reload speed of the targetted enemy by 30% for 3 seconds, rendering them vulnerable.

Ad

Best Gears for Finx: Gadget Cooldown and Damage

Gadget Cooldown is one of the best Gears for a Finx build in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

To complement the optimal Finx build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the combination of Damage and Gadget Cooldown Gears. The Damage Gear enhances the damage capability of the Brawler by 15% when his health falls below 50%.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Gadget Cooldown Gear reduces the cooldown time required by the Brawler to use his Gadget consecutively by 15%. This is essential, as Finx's gameplay depends on the Back to the Finxture Gadget, which normally requires an 18-second cooldown period.

FAQs about Finx in Brawl Stars

Is Finx a good Brawler in Brawl Stars?

Finx is classified as an A-tier Brawler and is good for escaping dangerous situations or swift repositioning as the match requires.

Ad

What are the best game modes for Finx in Brawl Stars?

Finx thrives in the Hot Zone and Gem Grab game modes due to his Gadget and Super. In the Hot Zone mode, Finx can spawn his Super near the main circle to prevent the enemies' projectiles from hitting his allies while increasing the chances of targeting them.

Meanwhile, the Back to the Finxture Gadget enables the Brawler to collect Gems and escape to a safer place to secure victories in the Gem Grab game mode.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback