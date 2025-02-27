Brawl Stars Finx value pack: Cost and rewards explained

The Brawl Stars Finx value pack is available in the in-game store till March 6, 2025. Players can purchase this bundle to unlock the latest Mythic rarity Brawler, Finx, alongside a few other rewards. This controller-class Brawler is described as a time manipulator in the latest Brawl Talk. He uses his Gadget and Star Power to bypass the boundaries of time and space and destroy weakened enemies or retreat in critical situations.

We provide all the details of the Brawl Stars Finx value pack, including its cost and rewards.

Cost of Brawl Stars Finx value pack

Required bundle in the in-game store (Image via Supercell)

Players can purchase this bundle from the in-game store using their local currency. The amount charged by Supercell depends on the economic value of their country. For instance, United States players can easily obtain this bundle for 19.99 USD, while those living in India must spend 1,799 INR to unlock its rewards.

Rewards of Brawl Stars Finx value pack

Here are the rewards in the latest bundle:

Finx: As described, this Mythic Brawler is the highlight of the Brawl Stars Finx value pack. He boasts one of the most broken abilities where he can alter time itself to suit his teammates. Using his Super, Finx can create a large circular area of a 7.33-tile radius where his teammates' attack speed increases up to 30% while reducing the speed of enemies' projectiles by 70%. This enables his team to avoid their projectile while dealing impressive damage in return due to high accuracy.

As described, this Mythic Brawler is the highlight of the Brawl Stars Finx value pack. He boasts one of the most broken abilities where he can alter time itself to suit his teammates. Using his Super, Finx can create a large circular area of a 7.33-tile radius where his teammates' attack speed increases up to 30% while reducing the speed of enemies' projectiles by 70%. This enables his team to avoid their projectile while dealing impressive damage in return due to high accuracy. 80 Gems: An impressive 80 Gems rewarded with the Brawl Stars Finx value pack enables players to purchase skins, Hypercharge, or other in-game items.

An impressive 80 Gems rewarded with the Brawl Stars Finx value pack enables players to purchase skins, Hypercharge, or other in-game items. 5000 Coins: The 5000 Coins awarded alongside Finx will allow players to purchase his Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. This will enhance the Brawler's performance on the battlefield and will allow players to improve their gaming profile.

The 5000 Coins awarded alongside Finx will allow players to purchase his Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. This will enhance the Brawler's performance on the battlefield and will allow players to improve their gaming profile. Jurassic Finx skin: This outfit is categorized as a Rare skin, bringing the darker theme to the Brawler. Upon equipping this skin, Finx's sclera turns red while his mask resembles a green dinosaur's head. Furthermore, there are a few minor changes to his clothes and the stick that he holds.

This outfit is categorized as a Rare skin, bringing the darker theme to the Brawler. Upon equipping this skin, Finx's sclera turns red while his mask resembles a green dinosaur's head. Furthermore, there are a few minor changes to his clothes and the stick that he holds. Finx Pin set and Spray: Like other Mythic characters, Finx has his own set of expressions and moods featured across various Pins and Spray. Players can use them during battles to tease opponents through in-game chat.

The F2P (free-to-play) players who wish to obtain Finx must wait till March 6, 2025, after which the Brawler will be available in Starr Road for 349 Gems or 1900 credits.

