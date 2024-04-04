Best Melodie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Melodie build in Brawl Stars allows this singer-brawler to exert dominance on the battlefield with enhanced strength and reduced weaknesses. This unit possesses moderate health and belongs to the Mythic rarity. Melodie's primary attack unleashes long-range musical notes, each of which deals minimal damage.

However, when they hit a target, these notes begin to orbit her, damaging opponents upon impact. Melodie can have up to three notes moving around her simultaneously. Her Super enables her to dash forward, utilizing these orbiting notes to deliver powerful strikes on enemies.

Keeping these abilities in mind, this article highlights the best Melodie build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Melodie build in Brawl Stars?

Melodie was initially available in the in-game shop a week before her official release on Starr Road. Premium players got to familiarize themselves with the latest brawler before F2P players by purchasing the Brawl Star Melodie Value Pack, which also offered several other rewards besides this unit.

The best combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two pieces of Gears for Melodie are given below.

Gadget: Interlude

Interlude Gadget (Image via Supercell)

For the optimal Melodie build in Brawl Stars, the Interlude Gadget proves to be invaluable. It grants this unit a 15% shield from each note orbiting her, stacking up to a substantial 45% shield when all three notes are active.

However, it's essential to note that the shield offered by this Gadget gets weaker over time, diminishing by 5% every 0.5 seconds. While the shield offers significant protection, it's imperative to time engagements wisely to maximize its effectiveness.

Star Power: Fast Beats

Fast Beats Star Power (Image via Supercell)

The Fast Beats Star Power is an important part of the best Melodie build in Brawl Stars. With it, Melodie gains an 8% increased movement speed from each note orbiting her, culminating in a staggering 24% maximum speed boost.

This heightened mobility facilitates the brawler to increase or decrease the gap between her and other units, depending on the situation.

Gears: Shield and Damage

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

The Shield and Damage Gears stand out as the optimal Gear choices for this best Melodie build in Brawl Stars. The former provides this unit with an additional 900 health, bolstering her survivability on the battlefield. This shield regenerates over time, ensuring Melodie remains resilient against enemy assaults.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear allows the character to deal 15% extra damage when her health falls below 50%, amplifying her offensive capabilities during critical moments of combat.

