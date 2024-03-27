Brawl Stars Melodie Value Pack: Cost, rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars Melodie Value Pack offers players the chance to acquire the upcoming brawler before its scheduled release date of April 4. Melodie, as described by the developer, is a K-pop singer proficient in long-range attacks. She is classified as a mythic brawler with moderate health and high damage potential.

Melodie's primary attack involves launching a music note that initially deals low damage. However, upon hitting a target, the music notes orbit around her in a 2-tile radius, doubling their damage if they hit an enemy. This mechanic allows Brawl Stars players to strategically position Melodie for maximum impact with her musical projectiles.

Additionally, Melodie's Super ability enables her to dash forward a few tiles, damaging opponents in her path. Considering all Brawl Stars Melodie's abilities, this article delves into the specifics of her pack, discussing its cost and the subsequent rewards players can expect.

Cost of Brawl Stars Melodie Value Pack

The cost of the Brawl Stars Melodie Value Pack varies depending on the geographic region and the country from which players access the game. For instance, in the United States of America, the pack is priced at $19.99 USD, while players in Canada can acquire Melodie for $27.99 CAD.

These variations in pricing extend globally, with different regions and countries having their respective costs for the pack.

Brawl Stars Melodie Value Pack rewards

Although the cost of the Melodie Value Pack may vary by region, the rewards for all players will remain consistent.

The list of rewards is provided below:

Day 1: Players receive Melodie, along with the Happy Pin and GG Pin, to showcase their excitement for this new Brawler.

In conclusion, the Brawl Stars Melodie Value Pack offers an exciting opportunity for dedicated fans of Brawl Stars who are looking to stay ahead of the curve and collect exclusive content.

On the other hand, players who prefer a more gradual progression or prioritize other aspects of the game may opt to unlock Melodie through Starr Road after her official release.

