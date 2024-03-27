Best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars enhances the capabilities of the only duo brawler in the game. Larry & Lawrie bring a combination of explosive firepower and strategic synergy to the battlefield. The right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears is needed to make them even more powerful in the title.

This article highlights the core components of the best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars in 2024?

Larry is the primary brawler in this Brawl Stars build. Using his main attack, titled Ticket Dispenser, Larry lobs a bundle of tickets that detonates in two stages, creating damage zones in varying radii. While this attack packs a punch, it suffers from a slow reload speed and travel time, requiring careful timing and positioning to maximize its impact.

On the other hand, the Super, titled Call For Backup, unleashes Lawrie onto the battlefield. Lawrie, with identical maximum health as Larry, aggressively pursues enemies and delivers devastating attacks in two waves of plugs, spreading out in a cone formation. This Super excels in close-range combat, where Lawrie's barrage of plugs can inflict substantial damage to opponents.

With that being said, the best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars involves assembling the following arsenal.

Gadget - Order: Fall Back

Order: Fall Back Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Despite the nerf in the recent Brawl Stars balance changes, Order: Fall Back remains the top choice for Larry & Lawrie's Gadget.

Upon activation, this Gadget allows the duo to swiftly swap positions, granting them a tactical advantage and healing them for 25% of their maximum health. This healing effect can turn the tide of battle and keep Larry & Lawrie in the fight longer.

Star Power - Protocol: Protect

Protocol: Protect Star Power (Image via Supercell)

For the optimal Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars, Protocol: Protect is indispensable. This Star Power activates when Lawrie is within 12 tiles of Larry. It reduces all damage Larry receives by 30% and redirects that same amount of damage to Lawrie.

This passive defense mechanism not only bolsters Larry's survivability but also leverages Lawrie's presence as a shield, making it a crucial choice for strategic play.

Gears - Damage Gear and Gadget Charge Gear

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

The best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars involves selecting Damage and Gadget Charge as the two Gears.

The Damage Gear increases the damage output by 15% when Larry's health falls below half, providing a critical offensive boost during intense moments. Meanwhile, the Gadget Charge Gear grants an extra use of their Gadget per match, allowing for more frequent and strategic positioning swaps with Order: Fall Back.

