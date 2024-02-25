All Brawl Stars Balance Changes (February 24, 2024)

Numerous Brawl Stars balance changes are set to be introduced in the game following the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode, uploaded on February 24, 2024. Uploaded on the title's official YouTube channel, the episode announced various upcoming updates, including six new Hypercharges, two fresh Brawlers, and an exciting new ranked mode, along with a series of buffs and nerfs related to different Brawlers.

In this article, we will highlight all the buffs and nerfs that the Brawlers will have in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes.

What are the buffs and nerfs in the latest Brawl Stars balance changes?

According to the latest Brawl Stars balance changes, these are all the buffs to various Brawlers' stats:

1) Barley

Super damage is boosted from 1360 to 1520, offering an enhanced offensive capability while this Brawler uses his Super.

2) Ruffs

Base damage is increased from 1120 to 1200, allowing Ruffs to assert dominance in combat scenarios with heightened firepower.

3) Penny

Damage per shot is increased from 1880 to 1960, enabling Penny to deal more significant blows to adversaries and control the battlefield with better efficacy.

4) El Primo

Damage caused by El Fuego, the star power of El Primo, is elevated from 423 to 446. Furthermore, the base damage caused by El Primo also increased from 720 to 760.

5) Otis

Damage output is amplified from 880 to 920, empowering Otis to engage adversaries with heightened ferocity and effectiveness.

6) Griff

Minimum damage is raised from 520 to 560, granting Griff improved offensive capabilities and bolstering his viability in various game modes.

7) Crow

Speed boost to Crow through Hypercharge is augmented from 20% to 24%, enhancing Crow's agility and maneuverability on the battlefield.

All nerf in Brawl Stars balance changes (Image via Supercell)

All the latest nerfs to various Brawlers in Brawl Stars balance changes are listed below:

1) Amber

Damage per ammo is reduced from 440 to 420, tempering Amber's offensive prowess and requiring players to exercise more strategic precision in engagements.

2) Larrie & Lawrie

Damage per tick is decreased from 1680 to 1400, dialing back the potency of Larrie & Lawrie's offensive capabilities.

3) Crow

Damage boost through Hypercharge is adjusted from 30% to 24% whereas the shield boost is reduced from 25% to 5%, ensuring a fairer playing field by diminishing the defensive advantages previously enjoyed by Crow.

These comprehensive Brawl Stars balance changes promise to inject fresh excitement into the game, challenging players to adapt their strategies and explore new avenues for success.

