How to get Mastery Points in Brawl Stars?

Mastery Points in Brawl Stars were introduced on 28 Feb 2023, replacing the traditional Experience Points system. These points offer a range of benefits, including various rewards in the game. There are multiple avenues through which players can earn these points, and the quantity acquired depends on multiple factors. In Brawl Stars, players can garner a maximum of 6000 Mastery Points daily.

This article highlights the intricacies of acquiring Mastery Points in Brawl Stars and the way to maximize players' progression.

Comparison between Mastery Points and Experience Points

Mastery Points testify to a player's skill and dedication, reflecting their battle success. Both Experience Points and Mastery Points share the characteristic of being retained even if a player suffers a defeat, safeguarding their progress.

However, a crucial distinction lies in how these points are earned: Mastery Points are exclusively granted upon victory, unlike Experience Points, which were also attainable after losses. This contrast underscores the shift towards rewarding success and excellence in gameplay rather than mere participation.

Ways to earn Mastery Points in Brawl Stars

Ranked mode (Image via Supercell)

Players can obtain these Mastery Points by winning Trophy matches and Ranked matches. However, the number of points earned depends on the brawler they use during these matches. Furthermore, players can earn an additional 20% Mastery Points if designated as the "Star Player" in a 3v3 match.

Factors like the Trophy count and the player's current tier level also determine the amount of Mastery Points earned in a match. Reaching the Masters tier in Brawl Stars rewards players with the maximum Mastery Points per match.

For those seeking accelerated progression, special events like Mastery Madness offer increased Mastery Points by 50%, 100%, 150%, or even 200%. These periodic events usually occur once every month and allow players to accumulate Mastery Points at an accelerated pace.

Mastery Points can also be obtained through various gameplay modes, including Trophy Events, Power League, and Mega Pig. However, it's important to remember that Mastery Points in Brawl Stars cannot be earned in Map Maker matches, Challenges, or Friendly Battles.

Rewards: Unlocked using Mastery Points in Brawl Stars

Coins in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The rewards for earning Mastery Points in Brawl Stars are diverse and impressive. Consistent accumulation of these points rewards players with prizes such as Coins, Power Points, Credits, Facepalm Pins, secondary Brawler Profile Icons, or Titles. These rewards recognize a player's progression and also contribute to enhancing their overall gameplay experience.

In conclusion, mastering Brawl Stars involves honing your skills and strategically accumulating Mastery Points to unlock rewards and accolades. Players can acquire these points and progress in the game by using the above-mentioned methods.

