How to play 1v1 in Brawl Stars?

Playing 1v1 in Brawl Stars allows the two Brawlers to compete on a map. These Brawlers engage in a battle, and the one standing at the end is declared the winner of this challenge. Players commonly invite their friends to join them in this mode, which isn't directly accessible. To participate in 1v1 matches in the game, there are specific steps you must follow.

This article how to engage in 1v1 in Brawl Stars, along with the best Brawlers for this mode.

Steps to play 1v1 in Brawl Stars

Intermediate step to play 1v1 in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the steps you'll need to have a direct competition:

Click on the Brawlers option present on the left-hand side of your screen. Enter your friend's Brawl Stars ID in the Enter Player ID text box and click on the Add Friend button. Ask your friend to accept the invite by clicking on Brawlers -> Invite tab. On the home screen, click on ≡ , which is present at the top right corner of your screen, and then click on the FRIENDLY BATTLE option. A pop-up window will appear with 10 players' cards, including yourself. Disable eight of them to prevent bots from entering by clicking at the top right corner of each card. Click on the Invite button on the last remaining bot card, and select your friend whom you just added to your account. Click on the Solo Showdown present at the bottom right corner of your screen. Select the desired map from the pop-up window and click on the Solo button. Finally, click on the Play button to initiate the friendly brawl with your friend.

What are the best Brawlers for the 1v1 in Brawl Stars?

8-Bit Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Some Bralwers thrive on specific maps in 1v1 in Brawl Stars. However, a few are equally good on every map. They are given below:

Leon: Leon is one of the best Brawlers currently with a high damage output for 1v1 in Brawl Stars. Despite a slight nerf to his shield, Leon's ability to turn invisible with his Super allows him to ambush enemies and escape danger, making him a top pick in various game modes. His Gadget, Lollipop Drop, grants invisibility to himself and his teammates, making him excel in Timed Detonation matches where surprise attacks are crucial.

8-Bit stands out with his tanky build and damage-boosting Super, making him a valuable asset in team fights. His long-ranged attacks and rapid-fire capabilities shine in Quickfire, pressuring opponents and controlling the battlefield. In Timed Detonation, 8-Bit's area denial abilities are unmatched, holding key choke points to halt enemy advances effectively. Piper: Piper's exceptional range and burst damage make her a deadly adversary, especially in the Timed Detonation modifier, making her one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars. Her Super aids in quick repositioning, giving her an edge in escaping danger and securing kills. With precise aim and strategic positioning, Piper dominates matches and secures victories for her team.

