Brawl Stars: Top 5 Brawlers in November 2023

Brawl Stars continues to reign supreme in the gaming world, captivating players globally with its ever-evolving gameplay. The introduction of thrilling features and the consistent release of new Brawlers further add to the game's allure. The Brawl Stars universe consistently grows with the addition of fresh faces like Charlie.

In this article, we'll delve into an in-depth discussion about the top 5 Brawlers in the game as of November 2023.

Top 5 Brawlers in Brawl Stars (November 2023)

The list of 5 best Brawlers in Brawl Stars is given below.

5) Buster: The Chromatic Powerhouse

Buster, the Chromatic Brawler, strides into the fifth position on our list, boasting a formidable combination of high HP, fast movement speed, and a devastating damage output at close range. What sets Buster apart in Brawl Stars is not just the numbers but the unique strategic dynamics he brings to the arena.

Buster's Trait allows him to passively charge his Super if an ally is within a certain radius. This adds an element of teamwork and coordination to his gameplay, making him a valuable asset in team-based modes. His Super, a barrier that blocks projectiles and converts them into counterattack projectiles, provides both offensive and defensive capabilities.

Additionally, Buster's Gadgets and Star Powers enhance his utility, with the Utility Belt Gadget healing allies inside his Trait radius. The Slo-Mo Replay Gadget slows enemies with his next attack, adding a crowd control element to his arsenal. On the other hand, the Kevlar Vest Star Power grants him a shield and immunity from slows, stuns, or knockbacks while his Super is active, thus elevating his survivability.

Buster's adjusted win rate of 66.5% and use rate of 1.62% underscore his impact on the Brawl Stars landscape, making him a formidable contender in various game modes.

4) Pearl: The Support Maven

Pearl, another Chromatic Brawler, secures the fourth spot on our list, carving out her niche as a great support player and potential goal scorer. Her 8400 HP at power level 11 positions her among the upper echelon of tanky Brawlers in Brawl Stars, allowing her to withstand the onslaught while supporting her team. Pearl's Heat bar charges over time, dynamically altering her damage output.

Pearl's attack involves shooting a spread-out burst of cookies in a sweeping pattern, gradually depleting her Heat. Her Super, a shockwave dealing very high damage and knocking surviving enemies back in a large radius, is a game-changer in critical moments.

Her Overcooked Gadget allows her next attack to fire burning cookies at an enemy, providing additional damage over time. The Made With Love Gadget turns her following attack into a healing mechanism for allies, enhancing her support capabilities. Finally, the Heat Retention Star Power decreases the Heat bar's reduction when using her Super, enabling more frequent and impactful Super usage.

Pearl's adjusted win rate of 66.4% and use rate of 2.22% solidify her standing as a strategic force in Brawl Stars, especially in modes where her support skills shine.

3) Chuck: The Steam Power Mythic

Chuck, a Mythic Brawler, confidently steps into the third position with high health, a potent close-range damage output, and a unique Trial that allows his Super to charge itself over time. Chuck's inclusion in the list is a testament to his steam-powered prowess and strategic versatility in Brawl Stars.

His attack involves firing three clouds of steam that deal more damage up close, thus creating a dynamic playstyle that rewards close-quarters combat. The trial mechanic, allowing his Super to charge itself over time, adds an interesting layer of strategic depth to Chuck's gameplay. Chuck's Super places down Posts that damage and knock back enemies, providing both offensive and defensive utility.

His Gadgets further enhance his tactical toolkit, as the Rerouting Gadget removes the nearest Post and recharges his Super, enabling quick repositioning. The Ghost Train Gadget allows his next dash to pass through obstacles, providing increased mobility and surprise attacks. The Pit Stop Star Power grants Chuck the ability to place down a fourth Post, further enhancing his area control.

With an adjusted win rate of 66.1% and a use rate of 4.91%, Chuck cements his place as a formidable Mythic Brawler in the Brawl Stars arena.

2) Doug: The Healing Mythic Marvel

Doug, another Mythic Brawler, confidently secures the second spot on our list, offering an impressive blend of high health, a potent close-range damage output, and variable healing capacities in Brawl Stars. His versatility shines across all game modes, with Brawl Ball standing out as the mode where he boasts the highest win rate.

Doug's attack involves splashing the ground, dealing damage to enemies, and healing allies in a circular area around him. This unique combination of offense and support makes Doug a versatile asset in team-based strategies. His Super introduces a hot dog that allows him or his allies to respawn where they were defeated, adding a crucial layer of survivability to his toolkit.

Doug's Gadgets and Star Powers further elevate his impact on the battlefield. The Double Sausage Gadget converts damage into healing and doubles the healing of his next attack, although at the expense of not dealing damage. The Fast Food Star Power temporarily increases his or his allies' movement speed after being respawned by Doug's Super, providing a valuable advantage.

Doug's adjusted win rate of 66.0% and use rate of 1.15% showcase his effectiveness across different game modes, solidifying his position as a Mythic Marvel in the Brawl Stars arena.

1) Charlie: The Chromatic Utility Maestro

Topping our list is Charlie, a Chromatic Brawler who steals the spotlight despite her low to moderate health and a seemingly low damage output. What sets Charlie apart is unparalleled utility with her Super, making her an invaluable asset in the Brawl Stars universe.

Charlie's attack involves slinging her yo-yo and dealing damage to enemies hit while the yo-yo is flying forward or traveling back to her. This only consumes her ammo, which reloads when the yo-yo returns. Her Super, however, is the game-changer. Charlie fires a long hair that allows her to temporarily trap enemy Brawlers in a cocoon, creating opportunities for strategic plays and turning the tide of battle.

Charlie's Gadgets and Star Powers further enhance her utility and chances of survival. The Spiders Gadget summons three spiders with low health and damage that chase down enemies, providing additional pressure on opponents. The Personal Space Gadget allows Charlie to spawn in a cocoon, healing her once it is destroyed.

Charlie boasts an outstanding adjusted win rate of 71.5% and a use rate of 0.56%. Her impact on the battlefield transcends traditional metrics, making her a strategic maestro and a force to be reckoned with in Brawl Stars.

As the Brawl Stars universe continues to expand, mastering these Brawlers is crucial for players seeking success in the ever-competitive arena.