Brawl Stars tier list: Best Brawlers in October 2023 ranked

The Brawl Stars tier list ranks all the Brawlers in the 3v3 action combat title to help you find the best performers in the current meta. There are plenty of Brawlers on offer, and developers keep tweaking their powers with every patch update. Therefore, it's hard for gamers to keep track of champions that can increase their chances of winning. Besides, some of the unique abilities are better suited for different game modes.

This Brawl Stars tier list categorizes the best performers in-game into five different tiers, from S+ to D tier. However, some of the champions in the lower ranks can also produce amazing results, given that you invest enough time in them.

Ranking all the Brawlers in Brawl Stars' current meta

After Enchanted Woods, Season 20 is now live in the game, which brings a lot of fresh content and adjustments to the heroes' powers. That said, here are the best champions from the roster ranked in the current season.

S+ tier

Buster is an amazing Brawler. (Image via Supercell)

The champions in the S+ tier are the best Brawlers in the game. They are the finest performers in the current meta and can bolster your chances of winning, irrespective of the game mode:

Fang

Doug

Buster

Hank

Maisie

Bonnie

Squeak

Nita

Pearl

R-T

Jacky

Leon

S tier

Mandy is a S tier Brawler this month. (Image via Supercell)

These S-tier Brawlers are also quite versatile and impactful, capable of providing amazing advantages in battles. Besides, their unique abilities make it harder for players to counter them. Here are all the S-tier Brawlers ranked in the current meta:

Eve

Meg

Griff

8-bit

Rosa

Mandy

Piper

Bo

Shelly

El Primo

Sandy

Otis

Frank

Sam

Tara

Emz

Cow

Grom

Gray

A tier

Gus is an A-tier Brawler. (Image via Supercell)

The A-tier selections can also bolster your chances of winning. In fact, they are often seen as better alternatives to the upper-tier champions. These adaptable champions can be impactful under different circumstances. Check out the champions in this tier and find one that suits your team:

Gene

Willow

Gus

Chester

Brock

Bea

Stu

Poco

Bull

Ruffs

Amber

Spike

Lola

Darryl

Lou

Penny

B tier

Janet is in B tier in this month. (Image via Supercell)

The B tier of the Brawl Stars tier list can help your gameplay in the initial stages. However, these champions may fail to shine in the higher-ranked games against certain opponents. So make your choices accordingly. These champions are perfect for intermediate players:

Belle

Nani

Janet

Gale

Cordellius

Colt

Rico

Surge

Edgar

Sprout

Carl

Buzz

C tier

Tick has not been performing as expected in this Brawl Stars tier list. (Image via Supercell)

The C tier champions are the best-suited for beginners. These champions will guide you through the first few ranks faster. Besides, if you invest enough time in some of these heroes, they can be your most reliable companions, even in the higher ranks.

Colette

Tick

Dynamike

D tier

Barley is among the worst-performing Brawlers in the Brawl Stars tier list. (Image via Supercell)

These Brawlers do not have much to offer, and sometimes, they are not even suitable for beginners. Based on their performance, these champions in Brawl Stars are the worst performers in the current meta.

However, the best way to get something productive is by using them to learn the basics of the game. Once that is cleared, it would be advisable to look at the Brawlers from the higher ranks.

Byron

Barley

Mortis

The Enchanted Woods season brought some new heroes. We have updated the tier list according to the recent updates so that you can choose your favorite champion based on the needs of your team to enhance your chances of winning.

