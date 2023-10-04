MLBB codes for October 2023, how to redeem them, and more

Moonton Games offers new MLBB codes every month for Mobile Legends Bang Bang players that can be claimed for incredible rewards. This includes Magic Dusts, champion skins, and more. Redeeming those codes can help you take advantage of these rewards and progress faster in the game. However, finding them is not easy, and many gamers are mostly unaware of these codes.

Fortunately, this article will offer all the active codes for October in one place, along with a guide on how to redeem them.

All active MLBB codes for October

Below are the active Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for October:

MA7TT82229X

PX5AW52229Y

YG7ZZZ

6A2AXM

SUMMER0825

VS5X65

T4XFXT

5PNU6H

7YEKK3

6DDZTC

JCCFR7

NSZTTX

MLA999

HOLAMLBB (for new players only)

It is worth noting that each player account can redeem each aforementioned code only once. You should also know that some codes can only be redeemed a limited number of times. That means if one of them has a 300-redeems limit, only the first 300 players to use it will get the associated reward.

How to redeem MLBB codes for October

The guide to redeeming codes (Image via Moonton Games)

Active codes will do you no good unless you learn how to redeem them. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you use them:

Step 1: Launch the game and go to Settings.

Copy the game ID and regional ID (the upper-left corner of your launch screen).

Find the code exchange page and fill in the boxes with all the details.

Click on Send and send all the information.

Wait for a verification mail to arrive in the in-game mailbox.

The rewards will be credited to your in-game account after the arrival of that Success message. You can then use the rewards to upgrade the best-performing heroes in this title's current meta.