Brawl Stars Enchanted Woods season tweet hints at new Brawler skins, upcoming update and more

Brawl Stars Enchanted Woods season is nearing its end, and the game announced what players need to know with a tweet. The title is Supercell’s popular mobile online battle arena (MOBA) title, with plenty of Brawlers to help you win the different event matches in the game. These heroes come with unique basic attacks and super skills that can help you win solo, duo, or 3v3 event matches.

The game often brings new skins for these Brawlers, and the image posted with the tweet ignites rumors of such skins for some of the brawlers. This article will look into the possibilities of the new skins and more.

Brawl Stars Enchanted Woods season might bring some amazing rewards for players in its closing days

Expand Tweet

Brawl Stars Enchanted Woods season went live in the game on July 3, 2023, with lots of updates, new events, adjustments to hero skins, and more. Now that it is nearing its end after almost two months, it brings a lot of rewards for you.

As the official tweet suggests, the game will rerun all the challenges that happened this Brawl Stars Enchanted Woods season. These will only last 24 hours in the game, they will have the same maps and modifiers, and rewards will be reduced, especially the number of coins when you already have the cosmetics.

Also, the Brawl Ball Challenges were combined into one challenge. That concluded the tweet from the game’s official Twitter page on August 28, 2023.

Expand Tweet

However, fans of the title found some interesting Easter eggs in the snap posted with the tweet that got them talking. A user called @Soba_44 directly linked the image to The Knights of the Zodiac and mentioned the game to ask them if that means more mythology is arriving soon in the game.

Expand Tweet

Another user named @MiloDosZodiacos asked if there was a Saint Seiya reference in the poster, to which the official page replied with “a bit,” which further fuels the rumors about The Knights of the Zodiac.

Expand Tweet

A designated leaker’s account of the game called @chatleaksbrawl commented with a gif under the tweet that was seemingly intended to tease the audience.

When a user replied that it means exclusive skins will be back, the OP said that the Brawl Star team does not have a definitive answer and the chance of that happening in this update is nil.

Expand Tweet

Some users were also happy about the fact that Rico, Brock, and 8-bit, widely known as the arcade boys among fans, were together on the same poster. Since 8-bit is a sluggish Brawler, but he is seen running ahead of the other two in the image, gamers are also speculating about some possible adjustments or even buffs to his character in the current meta.

All-in-all, the end of this Brawl Stars Enchanted Woods season, followed by the beginning of the new season, is going to be eventful for the players. Check out our other tips and tricks about the game before you try to earn as much gold in these last few days of the season as possible.