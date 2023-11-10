Brawl Stars tier list: All Brawlers ranked (November 2023)

Brawl Stars, developed by Supercell, maintains its global popularity by consistently enhancing gameplay, and introducing new features and Brawlers. The game provides a diverse set of characters, with each having unique abilities and playstyles. Consequently, achieving mastery requires a keen understanding of the roster's tier list.

In November 2023, with the release of new Brawlers like Charlie, there's an urgent need to categorize and rank them according to their capabilities. In this article, we'll present the updated tier list of characters.

List of all Brawlers in Brawl Stars, ranked (November 2023)

The Brawl Stars tier list depicts the power and popularity of a Brawler. They are necessary to keep your chances of winning higher than your opponent. The list for the month of November is present below.

S-tier

The S-tier is reserved for those who stand head and shoulders above the rest. They possess unparalleled potential and the ability to dominate the battlefield. These Brawlers exhibit exceptional damage output and versatile skills, which makes them formidable in almost any situation.

The S-tier Brawlers for November 2023 are:

Charlie

Chuck

Buster

Pearl

Hank

Doug

Cordelius

R-T

Jacky

Maisie

These brawlers are the cream of the crop, offering players a high chance of success in battles.

A-tier

While not reaching the god-tier status of their S-tier counterparts, A-tier Brawlers are formidable contenders with unique abilities and versatile playstyles. Success with them requires skilled execution and strategic finesse.

The A-tier Brawlers for November 2023 include:

Willow

Sandy

Nita

Meg

Eve

Sam

Rosa

Mr. P

Griff

Frank

8-Bit

Gray

Bibi

Crow

Grom

Mandy

Bo

Jessie

Otis

Shelly

Emz

Tara

Bonnie

Pam

These brawlers offer a balanced combination of power and versatility, requiring skilful play to unlock their full potential.

B-tier

The B-tier Brawlers bring a solid set of combat skills to the battle arena, but they also come with their fair share of vulnerabilities. Success with them relies heavily on the player's skill and ability to capitalize on their strengths.

The B-tier Brawlers for November 2023 are:

Gene

Leon

Lola

Penny

Gus

Chester

Amber

Fang

Lou

Darryl

Brock

Stu

Bea

Carl

Piper

Spike

Squeak

Poco

Bull

Buzz

Ash

Nani

Players who master these can be a formidable force on the battlefield.

C-tier

The C-tier category includes characters that demand a higher level of commitment. While they boast distinctive abilities, they may lack the immediate brute force or adaptability seen in higher-tier Brawlers. However, in the hands of a skilled and creative player, they can hold their own even against veteran opponents in Brawl Stars.

The C-tier Brawlers for November 2023 include:

Ruffs

Belle

Gale

Colt

Rico

El Primo

Surge

Byron

Barley

Edgar

Max

Janet

Sprout

Colette

Dynamike

Tick

Mortis

In conclusion, those who are higher in this tier list will have an advantage even before the battle starts. However, these positives can be negated when the opponent is a skilled fighter and knows how to bring the best out of their Brawler in Brawl Stars.