How to get free Clown pin in Brawl Stars?

The Clown pin in Brawl Stars is associated with mockery and is used in battle to tease the opponent. Players often use this pin to express themselves on the battlefield through team chats and game battles. The Clown pin features a typical joker face characterized by his large teeth, big red round nose, and black eyes surrounded by a layer of thin blue color.

This article provides the link to get the Clown pin in Brawl Stars, along with a few troubleshooting steps for players with difficulty acquiring it.

Steps to claim the Clown pin in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars often releases voucher codes and links to claim various pins, Starr Drop, and more. These in-game items are exclusively used to boost the gaming profile and can be claimed using four simple steps. They are given below:

Click this link to open the redemption page. On the redemption page, click on the Claim Reward button. Once that button is clicked, the Brawl Stars app will automatically open, and the home screen will receive a prompt. Click on the Claim button in this prompt. In the final step, click the "!" button, present at the top right corner, and simply click the Claim button on the pop-up menu to get the Clown pin in Brawl Stars.

It's important to note that the free rewards are often time-limited; Hence, you are advised to get this Brawl Stars pin soon using the provided link.

Few troubleshooting steps to claim the reward

Prompt to claim the reward (Image via Supercell)

If you face a situation where you can't claim the reward despite following the above-mentioned steps, the following troubleshooting steps might solve the issue:

Device reboot and app restart: It is often common for mobile devices to get stuck and not work properly. These issues are often solved with a simple restart. You should reboot and restart the Brawl Stars App and try the provided steps to claim the Clown pin in Brawl Stars once again.

It is often common for mobile devices to get stuck and not work properly. These issues are often solved with a simple restart. You should reboot and restart the Brawl Stars App and try the provided steps to claim the Clown pin in Brawl Stars once again. Browser-related issues: Sometimes, the browsers on your device have compatibility issues, which can be easily solved by updating the app from the Google Play Store or the App Store. One more browser-related issue that might be hindering your reward redemption process is the several installed plugins. It is preferred that you install Chrome on your device, as it might solve the issue.

Sometimes, the browsers on your device have compatibility issues, which can be easily solved by updating the app from the Google Play Store or the App Store. One more browser-related issue that might be hindering your reward redemption process is the several installed plugins. It is preferred that you install Chrome on your device, as it might solve the issue. Switch the device: There are some instances when the setting on your device prevents the external link from working properly. In such cases, use a different device or turn your security settings off for now.

If you follow the above steps properly, you should be able to get your hands on the esteemed emote. However, if you still can't claim the Clown pin in Brawl Stars, the reward has expired, and you need to wait for the next free reward from the developers.

Check out more articles on Brawl Stars:

5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars || Best Bull build in the game || Best Hypercharges in the game