5 best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars (February 2024)

Hypercharges in Brawl Stars are the unique abilities of different Brawlers that require strategic mastery. The Hypercharge update in September 2023 introduced this game-changing mechanic, injecting potent abilities into select brawlers and enriching the depth and strategic layers of the gameplay.

There are currently 18 Hypercharges in the game, and five have emerged as the best among them.

In this article, we'll highlight and discuss the nuances of the five best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars in February 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the 5 best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars in February 2024?

Hypercharge in Brawl Stars serves as distinctive Supers that grant temporary advantages to the Brawlers in the game. Here are the five best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars that are causing mayhem currently:

1) Edgar's Hypercharge: Outburst

Edgar's Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Edgar, the swift and agile brawler, boasts one of the most formidable Hypercharges in Brawl Stars: Outburst.

Upon activation, Outburst grants Edgar a substantial 20% boost in speed, a 25% boost in damage, and a shield strength boost of 25%, respectively.

Additionally, his reload speed and Super charge rate are doubled, allowing for relentless assaults on opponents. The synergy between Outburst and Edgar's gadget, Let’s Fly, is devastating, enabling consecutive Super jumps that catch enemies off guard.

With Outburst available once per game, Edgar becomes a force to be reckoned with, capable of turning the tide of any encounter in his favor with unmatched agility and ferocity.

2) Leon's Hypercharge: Limbo

Leon's Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Leon, the master of stealth and deception, possesses a Hypercharge known as Limbo, which elevates him to near-invincibility on the battlefield.

This invisibility, coupled with 20% enhanced speed, 25% increased damage capability, and 25% improved shield strength, allows Leon to launch surprise attacks and evade enemy retaliation with ease.

Whether lurking in the shadows or ambushing unsuspecting foes, Limbo empowers Leon to dictate the flow of battles and emerge victorious across various game modes, making it one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars.

3) Maisie's Hypercharge: Aftermath

Maisie's Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Maisie, the relentless force of nature, unleashes devastation upon her enemies with her Hypercharge, Aftermath. Upon activation, Aftermath enables Maisie to unleash a barrage of projectiles in every direction with a 60-degree angle between every projectile, creating chaos and havoc on the battlefield.

With a well-balanced spread and significant 30% boosts to speed, a 25% boost to damage, and a shield strength boost of 15%, Maisie becomes an unstoppable juggernaut, dominating close-range engagements and exerting pressure on opponents.

Though the Hypercharge bar fills at a slower pace, the devastating impact of Aftermath justifies the investment, justifying its third placement in the list of best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars.

4) Dynamike's Hypercharge: Boomer

Dynamike's Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

When Dynamike's Hypercharge is activated, Dynamike's Super spawns eight smaller bombs in any direction upon detonation, each dealing damage to all enemies caught in their blast radius. He also gains a 30% damage boost, a 25% speed boost, and a 15% shield boost.

During the Hypercharged phase, Dynamike's Super gets a buff capable of eliminating any Brawler on the battlefield. It also spawns miniature projectiles resembling fidget spinners, presenting a formidable challenge for opponents attempting to evade them during combat. Dodging these projectiles is exceptionally difficult amidst the chaos of battle.

Additionally, under Hypercharge, Dynamike's Super charges faster. Each hit from the projectiles boosts his charge by 50%. So, if an opponent is hit twice, Dynamike gains another Hypercharged Super, increasing the pressure on the opposing team and solidifying Boomer's status of being one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars.

5) Bull's Hypercharge: Jaws of Steel

Bull's Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Bull becomes an indomitable juggernaut with his Hypercharge, Jaws of Steel. Upon activation, Bull's Super grants him a formidable damage-reduction shield, bolstering his survivability and resilience on the battlefield. He is further enhanced with 25% speed boosts, 10% damage boost, and 30% shield strength.

However, players must exercise caution as the shield dissipates under certain conditions, necessitating careful planning and execution to maximize its effectiveness. Mastery of Jaws of Steel allows Bull to withstand even the most punishing assaults and emerge victorious in the heat of battle.

