Best Brawlers for Brawl Stars March 2025 season

The Brawl Stars March 2025 season features 89 Brawlers; the list includes Finx, who was added to the meta on February 27 as part of the Finx Value Pack. Outperforming opponents and winning matches, especially in Ranked mode, is a challenging task that requires players to form a team that complements each other. They must also have the knowledge and the experience to utilize each Brawler's Super, Gadget, and Star Power.

With this in mind, this article provides a list of the five best Brawlers that are currently dominating the Brawl Stars March 2025 season.

Which Brawlers are dominating the Brawl Stars March 2025 season?

1) Gus

Gruesome Gus skin (Image via Supercell)

Gus is categorized as one of the top Brawlers in the ongoing Brawl Stars March 2025 season. He can carry his teammates and win matches using his Super, which allows him to shoot balloon dogs and gain a temporary shield.

As a support Brawler, Gus can use his Spirit Animal Star Power to maximize his teammate's potential. Upon hitting them with this Star Power, he can increase their damage capacity by 25% damage for five seconds.

His Cookie Popper Gadget is another highlight, allowing all spirits on the map to explode, dealing 2,040 damage to enemies. This makes it a great tool to finish off low-health opponents, making Gus a great pick in the Brawl Stars March 2025 season.

2) Otis

Otis is a controller-class Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Otis remains a strong pick thanks to his impressive DPS output. Each ink drop at the max level deals 920 damage, meaning a single attack can deal 2,760 damage. Running the Ink Refill Star Power boosts this to 3,680 damage, and with the Damage Gear, he can dish out even more.

His Super, which mutes enemies for three seconds, is crucial for countering tanks and assassins in Brawl Stars March 2025 season. However, the true reason Otis is thriving in the meta is his Hypercharge, Silent Stunner, which adds a 1.5-second stun to his Super. This makes securing eliminations easier, especially when combined with his high burst damage.

3) Janet

Dark Fairy Janet skin (Image via Supercell)

Janet has been rising in the meta ever since she received her Hypercharge, Magnus Opus. This Hypercharge allows her to control her movement mid-air, which helps her levitate in the same position and deal damage to the grounded enemies. She also gains a 25% speed boost, 25% damage boost, and a 5% shield boost.

Her damage buff from June 2024 increased her main attack from 980 to 1,000, which improved key interactions, making it easier to take down opponents. Since her Super charges quickly, Janet can consistently escape danger and maintain map control to frustrate opponent Brawlers in the ongoing Brawl Stars March 2025 season.

4) Ash

Ash is a Tank-class Brawler (Image via Supercell)

Ash thrives by leveraging his Rage Meter, and his Super plays a key role in charging it. The goal is to throw his robotic rats at enemies to build rage quickly. Running his First Bash Star Power, which increases rage gain from the first attack, further optimizes his effectiveness.

His Hypercharge, Rat King, has propelled him up the rankings by doubling the amount of spawned rats. While he struggled in previous metas, the stat boosts and easier Super chaining have made Ash significantly stronger, allowing him to play more aggressively in Brawl Stars March 2025 season.

5) Stu

Santa Stu skin (Image via Supercell)

Stu continues to be a top-tier hard-carry Brawler in Brawl Stars March 2025 season. His Super is the easiest to charge in the game, allowing for quick multi-dashing to dodge attacks and disrupt opponents.

His Infinite Nitro Hypercharge lets him use his Super continuously, while also granting a 26% speed boost, 25% damage boost, and a 5% shield boost. This makes him a nightmare in Brawl Ball, allowing for self-passes and fast repositioning across the map.

