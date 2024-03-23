Best Otis build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Otis build in Brawl Stars helps to maximize the potential of this Mythic brawler. For the best Otis build, you'll need to assemble the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. With moderate health and damage output, Otis possesses a versatile skill set that revolves around his Super.

Otis's primary attack involves shooting three blobs of paint in a spread-out pattern, allowing him to cover a wide area with his attacks. Otis' Super deploys his trusty starfish companion, Cil, onto enemies, dealing damage over time and temporarily disabling their abilities, including attacking, using their Super, Gadget, or Hypercharge.

Keeping all his abilities in mind, this article delves into the best Otis build in Brawl Stars for 2024, encompassing the ideal combination of his options.

Updated best Otis build in Brawl Stars for 2024

Gadget: Phat Splatter

Phat Splatter Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Phat Splatter Gadget is the optimal choice for the Otis build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, this Gadget empowers Otis' next attack to unleash an ink puddle that inflicts four ticks of 1150 damage within a two-tile radius over 3.8 seconds.

This puddle can also penetrate through obstacles, catching enemies off-guard and disrupting their movements effectively. This Gadget makes Otis one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars in season 24.

Star Power: Ink Refills

Ink Refills (Image via Supercell)

Ink Refills is the optimal choice among the Star Powers for the best Otis build in Brawl Stars. With this Star Power in place, Otis fires four ink drops per attack instead of the standard three, marking a 33% increase in damage output.

This boost transforms Otis into a more formidable threat, especially during intense skirmishes, enabling him to deal damage to more enemies in close-quarter Brawl Stars combat.

Gears: Super Charge and Damage

Super Charge Gear (Image via Supercell)

The Super Charge Gear and Damage Gear synergize perfectly with Otis' playstyle, offering strategic advantages in different scenarios.

The Super Charge Gear accelerates Otis' Super and Hypercharge rate by 10%, allowing him to deploy his disruptive Super ability more frequently. It grants greater control over engagements and enables timely interventions.

On the other hand, when Otis' health drops below 50%, the Damage Gear kicks in, granting a 15% damage boost. This resilience-focused gear rewards players for maintaining composure in challenging situations, turning the tide of battles with increased damage potential.

In conclusion, the best Otis build in Brawl Stars for 2024 combines the Phat Splatter as Gadget, Ink Refills as Star Power, and a strategic duo of Super Charge Gear and Damage Gear.

This build amplifies Otis' strengths while mitigating his weaknesses, empowering players to dominate matches with calculated precision and disruptive tactics.

