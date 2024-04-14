Best Stu build in Brawl Stars (2024)

To assemble the best Stu build in Brawl Stars, players need the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As an Epic brawler, Stu stands out with his explosive abilities and unparalleled agility. He boasts exceptional burst damage potential and remarkable mobility thanks to his unique Super ability.

Stu's primary attack unleashes two pyrotechnic fireworks in rapid succession, each charging one segment of his Super. With a lightning-fast unload speed of just 0.35 seconds, she can dish out punishment at an astonishing rate.

Additionally, Stu's allows him to execute a short dash forward, leaving a scorching trail of burning rubber in his wake. This fiery path inflicts continuous damage on enemies who dare to tread upon it, making it a potent tool for controlling the battlefield.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the right composition of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears required for assembling the best Stu build in Brawl Stars.

What is the best Stu build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Breakthrough

Breakthrough Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Breakthrough gadget emerges as the clear choice for the optimal Stu build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, this gadget empowers Stu's next Super to demolish obstacles in his path, clearing the way for devastating assaults.

Whenever it demolishes a wall, three pieces of debris fly in different directions, each dealing 216 damage upon impact.

Star Power: Gaso-Heal

Gaso-Heal Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Gaso-Heal emerges as the right choice of Star Power for the optimal Stu build in Brawl Stars. With Gaso-Heal equipped, Stu receives a substantial health boost of 580 whenever he activates his Super, providing a much-needed lifeline in the heat of battle.

This healing prowess ensures he can endure prolonged engagements and emerge victorious against formidable adversaries.

Gears: Damage and Shield

Shield - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complement the optimal Stu build in Brawl Stars, the selection of Damage and Shield as the two essential Gear is required. The Damage Gear empowers Stu to unleash even greater devastation when his health falls below 50%, granting a 15% boost to his damage output during critical moments in Brawl Stars matches.

Meanwhile, the Shield Gear affords Stu an additional layer of defense, providing him with an extra 900 health in the form of a consumable shield. This defensive boon replenishes at a steady rate of 90 health per second for 10 seconds when Stu is at full health, ensuring his resilience in the face of adversity.

Check out more articles on Brawl Stars:

Best Meg build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Gene build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Pearl build in Brawl Stars (2024)