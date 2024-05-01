Best Ash build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Ash build in Brawl Stars allows players to unleash the maximum potential of this brawler. To assemble the right build, it's essential to choose a Gadget, a Star Power, and two Gears that enhance Ash's abilities. As an Epic brawler, Ash boasts high health, variable damage output, and a unique Rage mechanic.

This article highlights the composition of the best Ash build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Ash build in Brawl Stars?

Ash has a rage bar above his head that fuels his performance on the battlefield. This bar is divided into three segments, each representing a different level of power and aggression. As Ash deals damage to opponents or withstands enemy assaults, his Rage bar fills up, granting him significant boosts to both speed and damage output.

Ash's primary attack unleashes a piercing shockwave that travels across the battlefield, wreaking havoc upon any foes unfortunate enough to be in its path. The damage output of this attack increases exponentially as Ash's Rage bar fills up.

Ash's Super allows him to summon a horde of robotic rats to wreak havoc upon his enemies. These mechanical minions swarm toward the nearest opponent, exploding upon contact and dealing significant damage in the process. Each rat can deal up to 600 damage at the highest, making them an effective asset for disrupting enemies' strategies.

The components of the best Ash build are given below.

Gadget: Chill Pill

Chill Pill Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Ash build in Brawl Stars, Chill Pill Gadget, offers unparalleled survivability and sustenance in the heat of battle. Activating this Gadget allows Ash to heal substantially when his Rage bar is fully charged, providing a crucial lifeline during intense skirmishes. However, it is important to use Chill Pill judiciously, as it resets Ash's Rage bar upon activation.

Star Power: First Bash

First Bash Star Power (Image via Supercell)

First Bash is the optimal Star Power for the ultimate Ash build in Brawl Stars. This ability turbocharges Ash's Rage bar upon striking the first enemy with his attack, significantly accelerating his ramp-up to maximum power. With First Bash equipped, Ash can unleash devastating assaults more frequently on the battlefield.

Gears: Speed and Damage

Speed Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complement Ash's aggressive playstyle, the Speed Gear and Damage Gear form the perfect duo to round out the ultimate Ash build in Brawl Stars. The Speed Gear increases the movement speed of the brawler by 15% when he is in bushes, which helps the brawler surprise opponents by increasing the distance to avoid impending death or closing the distance to strike them with more force.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear increases the damage potential of the brawler by 15% when his health falls below 50%, providing him with an offensive boost in critical situations.

