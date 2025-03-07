Is the Brawl Stars Pro Pass worth it?

The Brawl Stars Pro Pass is the latest battle pass system designed for Ranked gameplay. Players can unlock the premium track for $25, which makes it one of the costliest items in the game. However, the Pro Pass is updated every four months, making it more cost-effective per month than even the regular Brawl Pass.

At just $6.25 per month, it offers several rewards, including 600 Gems, 10,000 Coins, and Pro Skin fragments. This article explains why the Brawl Stars Pro Pass is best suited for players who love cosmetics, while progression-based gamers should consider the monthly Brawl Pass or Brawl Pass Plus instead.

Comparing the Brawl Stars Pro Pass to the Brawl Pass

The Pro Pass cost in Indian currency (Image via Supercell)

A regular Brawl Pass costs $7 per season. Multiplying that by four to match the Pro Pass's four-month duration, the total comes to $28—just slightly higher than the $25 Pro Pass.

From a progression standpoint, the Brawl Pass is the clear winner. It provides over six times the amount of gold compared to the Pro Pass, and also includes Power Points, which the Pro Pass lacks entirely. For players focused on progression, the choice is simple—the Brawl Pass offers more resources for leveling up Brawlers.

However, for cosmetic-focused players, the Brawl Stars Pro Pass is the better choice. It offers 600 Gems, enough to purchase seven or eight discounted Epic rarity skins. In comparison, the Brawl Pass provides only three to four Epic skins, along with 200 Gems and 8,800 Bling. Additionally, the Pro Pass includes exclusive Pro Skin fragments, which are not available through the Brawl Pass.

Pro Pass vs. Brawl Pass Plus

Brawl Pass rewards (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Pass Plus is another contender, offering additional resources for approximately $10 per month; however, the Brawl Pass Plus heavily favors progression-focused players. It provides over five times the amount of Gold compared to the Pro Pass and includes significantly more Power Points.

The 600 Gems from the Pro Pass can’t fully compensate for the additional resources from the Brawl Pass Plus. However, cosmetic hunters can choose either pass as they provide similar value. The Brawl Pass Plus offers 400 Gems and 12,000 Bling, while the Pro Pass provides 600 Gems for skin purchases.

Comparing the Brawl Stars Pro Pass to Gem Packs

Packs offering Gems and Coins (Image via Supercell)

For players already purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus, the next question is whether the Pro Pass is a better investment than simply buying Gems directly. A common store offer provides 950 Gems for $50, plus an additional 95 bonus Gems and 2,500 Supercell ID points, which contribute toward unlocking Hypercharges.

Breaking this down, 475 Gems (half of the pack) would cost $25, which is lower than the Pro Pass’s 600 Gems. This means that, purely from a Gem standpoint, the Brawl Stars Pro Pass provides around 60% extra value compared to buying Gems directly.

However, players who don’t value Coins or Pro Skin fragments might find better deals during special events like Black Friday, where Gem packs offer even greater discounts.

Final verdict on the Brawl Stars Pro Pass

The choice between the Pro Pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus depends on the player’s priorities. As discussed previously, the Brawl Stars Pro Pass is the better choice for cosmetic-loving players. while the Brawl Pass or the Brawl Pass Plus offer better rewards for progression.

