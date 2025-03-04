Best tips to use Finx in Brawl Stars

Finx in Brawl Stars is categorized as a Mythic rarity Brawler, boasting moderate HP and an incredible Super. He was released as part of the Finx Value Pack, which also included various Pins, a Spray, and a skin related to the Brawler. As a Controller-class character, Finx can dictate the flow of the match by spawning an area of a seven-tile radius that slows down enemies' attacks while increasing the speed of projectiles fired by him and his allies.

That said, this article provides several tips on how to optimally use Finx in Brawl Stars.

Guide to utilizing Finx in Brawl Stars

Here are some tips to maximize the Brawler's potential:

Maximize middle projectile hits: Finx’s main attack fires three projectiles, with the middle one dealing the most damage (1800). Position yourself at the right angle to consistently land the middle projectile on enemies for maximum damage output.

Finx’s main attack fires three projectiles, with the middle one dealing the most damage (1800). Position yourself at the right angle to consistently land the middle projectile on enemies for maximum damage output. Use long-range poking: Finx has decent range, which makes him great for poking enemies from a safe distance. Keep applying pressure to force enemies to retreat or waste their ammo before moving in closer.

Finx has decent range, which makes him great for poking enemies from a safe distance. Keep applying pressure to force enemies to retreat or waste their ammo before moving in closer. Be mindful of ammo: Finx’s reload speed isn’t the fastest, so avoid carelessly spamming shots. Make each shot count by aiming properly and repositioning if you run out of ammo instead of engaging in risky fights.

Finx’s reload speed isn’t the fastest, so avoid carelessly spamming shots. Make each shot count by aiming properly and repositioning if you run out of ammo instead of engaging in risky fights. Activate Super in team fights: Finx’s Super slows down enemies' attacks while also increasing his allies' projectile speed. Use it during team fights and in key areas of the map to give your team an advantage by increasing their accuracy.

Finx’s Super slows down enemies' attacks while also increasing his allies' projectile speed. Use it during team fights and in key areas of the map to give your team an advantage by increasing their accuracy. Use Super against long-range Brawlers: Enemies like Piper and Belle rely on precise aiming. Slowing them down with Finx’s Super makes them easier to hit and significantly reduces their threat level.

Enemies like Piper and Belle rely on precise aiming. Slowing them down with Finx’s Super makes them easier to hit and significantly reduces their threat level. Back to the FInxture Gadget helps reposition and regain ammo: This Gadget teleports Finx in Brawl Stars to his position from 3 seconds earlier and also replenishes the bullets he had at that time. Use it to escape bad positions, dodge enemy attacks, or get extra ammo in clutch situations.

This Gadget teleports Finx in Brawl Stars to his position from 3 seconds earlier and also replenishes the bullets he had at that time. Use it to escape bad positions, dodge enemy attacks, or get extra ammo in clutch situations. No Escape Gadget is great for freezing enemies during crucial moments: This Gadget temporarily stops enemy movement, which is useful for securing kills, stalling enemies in Hot Zone, or preventing a Gem carrier from escaping in Gem Grab game mode.

This Gadget temporarily stops enemy movement, which is useful for securing kills, stalling enemies in Hot Zone, or preventing a Gem carrier from escaping in Gem Grab game mode. Play around walls and bushes: Finx in Brawl Stars doesn't have the highest HP among the existing Brawlers, so you must use obstacles to your advantage. Hide behind walls or bushes to execute surprise attacks on opponents.

Finx in Brawl Stars doesn't have the highest HP among the existing Brawlers, so you must use obstacles to your advantage. Hide behind walls or bushes to execute surprise attacks on opponents. Avoid melee Brawlers and throwers: Finx struggles against tanky, close-range Brawlers like Ash and Buzz, as well as throwers like Barley and Tick, who can attack over walls. Keep your distance and don’t engage in unfavorable fights to avoid defeat.

Finx struggles against tanky, close-range Brawlers like Ash and Buzz, as well as throwers like Barley and Tick, who can attack over walls. Keep your distance and don’t engage in unfavorable fights to avoid defeat. Use Finx in Gem Grab & Hot Zone game modes: This Brawler excels in modes that require area control, using the best Finx build in Brawl Stars. His Super can slow down enemies in key areas, which will help his team capture the Hot Zone and achieve victory. Meanwhile, the Back to the Finxture Gadget will allow players to secure Gems easily in the Gem Grab game mode.

This Brawler excels in modes that require area control, using the best Finx build in Brawl Stars. His Super can slow down enemies in key areas, which will help his team capture the Hot Zone and achieve victory. Meanwhile, the Back to the Finxture Gadget will allow players to secure Gems easily in the Gem Grab game mode. Use Damage and Gadget Cooldown Gears: The Damage Gear helps Finx deal 15% more damage at low health, making him more dangerous in fights. The Gadget Cooldown Gear reduces the cooldown on his powerful Gadgets, allowing him to use them more frequently.

That concludes our list of tips on how to efficiently play Finx in Brawl Stars.

