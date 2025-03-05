Best Brawl Stars Gadgets to purchase after cooldown rework

Developer Supercell recently altered the functioning of the Brawl Stars Gadgets in the recent February 2025 update. Instead of being limited to a set number of uses per match (three or four), Gadgets now operate on a cooldown system. This shift allows players to spam their usage based on their cooldown duration, making some previously underwhelming Gadgets incredibly powerful while balancing out other overpowered ones.

This article lists the best Brawl Stars Gadgets that players can purchase in the ongoing March 2025 season.

What are the Best Brawl Stars Gadgets after the cooldown rework?

1) Bea’s Rattled Hive

Bea’s required Gadget details (Image via Supercell)

Bea’s Rattled Hive Gadget has become an absolute game-changer in the current meta with a cooldown of 17 seconds. This duration can be further decreased to 14.5 seconds using the Gadget Cooldown Gear, allowing Bea to spam her circling bees constantly and putting pressure on the opponent.

Given her Hypercharge ability, Bea now dominates the battlefield by creating endless waves of bees, maintaining strong map control throughout the game.

2) Rosa’s Grow Light

Rosa’s required Gadget details (Image via Supercell)

Rosa’s Grow Light Gadget is outright broken as it allows the Brawler to create unlimited bushes every 10 seconds, turning any map into a jungle. This helps Rosa close in on enemies and land her punches on them. The only effective counter is having a wall-breaking Brawler on the opposing team.

3) Jacky’s Pneumatic Booster

Jacky’s required Gadget details (Image via Supercell)

With a cooldown of 15 seconds, Jacky’s Pneumatic Booster Gadget can be spammed. Previously, Jacky struggled once her Gadgets ran out, but now, she remains consistently effective throughout the match. Her increased mobility ensures she remains a high-impact Brawler in the current meta.

4) Leon’s Lollipop Drop

Leon’s required Gadget details (Image via Supercell)

Among the current Brawl Stars Gadgets, the Lollipop Drop is considered one of the most powerful, with a cooldown duration of 20 seconds. It spawns a lollipop that makes Leon and his allies invisible for 20 seconds, allowing them to target nearby enemies easily. Thus, by the time the previous lollipop decays, another one is ready to use, which grants Leon near-permanent invisibility.

5) Poco’s Tuning Fork

Poco’s required Gadget details (Image via Supercell)

The Tuning Fork Gadget now has a 16-second cooldown duration, allowing Poco to spam heals in abundance. Poco turns into a healing powerhouse because this Brawl Stars Gadget offers five seconds of healing – the next charge is available only 11 seconds later.

Furthermore, players can reduce this cooldown duration to 13.6 seconds using the Gadget Cooldown Gear, making Poco a dominant force in Hot Zone game mode.

6) Max’s Phase Shifter

Max’s required Gadget details (Image via Supercell)

Max’s Phase Shifter remains one of the best Brawl Stars Gadgets in the game. A 15-second cooldown enables her to block key attacks, making her an excellent pick for Knockout, Bounty, and Brawl Ball. The frequent availability of this shield allows Max to make aggressive plays with minimal risk.

