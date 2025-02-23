  • home icon
  Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes: All buffs and nerfs explained

Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes: All buffs and nerfs explained

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Feb 23, 2025 23:56 IST
Cover
This article looks at the upcoming balance changes in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes are set to roll out with the upcoming update on February 25, 2025. This was announced by the community manager in the latest Brawl Talk video, which also introduced two new Brawlers and 12 Hypercharges. With this update, Brawlers like Ollie and Meeple are receiving stat boosts that will improve their performances, while Penny and Stu are receiving major nerfs.

This article details all the buffs and nerfs featured in the Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes.

All buffs in the Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes

Ruffs is receiving a buff (Image via Supercell)
Here are the buffs featured in the upcoming balance changes:

  • Ollie: Ollie is one of the biggest winners of this update. His main attack damage is getting a significant increase from 1,700 to 2,000. This will increase his threat on the battlefield. Additionally, a major improvement is coming to his Super ability, which will allow him to attack while using his Super. This means that he will no longer be muted during the delay after activation. However, there’s a small trade-off, as his Super will now consume half of his main attack ammo.
  • Meeple: This Brawler is receiving a minor but important buff in the Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes. His reload speed will be slightly reduced from 2 seconds to 1.9 seconds, which means he will fire shots faster than before.
  • Ruffs: The stats boost offered by the activation of Ruffs' Hypercharge is also receiving buffs. The extra damage and shield he gains when Hypercharged are both being increased from 10% to 15, which should make him more durable and dangerous.
All nerfs in the Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes

Max is receiving a nerf (Image via Supercell)
These are the nerfs featured in the upcoming update:

  • Gus: Gus is seeing a small reduction in his main attack damage from 2,240 to 2,160, along with a similar decrease in the damage output of his Kooky Popper Gadget in the upcoming update.
  • Stu: Stu’s healing ability will also be weakened. His Gaso-Heal Star Power, which provides extra health every time he activates his Super, will now restore 512 HP instead of 640 HP.
  • Penny: Penny’s Hypercharge will be harder to access after the implementation of the Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes. Previously, she needed about 2.5 Supers to fully charge it, but now she’ll need 3.3, which makes it a 32% nerf.
  • Juju: Juju is also being slowed down a bit, as she will now require six shots instead of five to charge her Super.
  • Max: The number of Supers required to charge her Hypercharge will increase from 2.5 to 2.9 (16% nerf) after the update.
  • Rico: Similar to Max, Rico will take 2.9 Supers instead of 2.5 to charge his Hypercharge after the implementation of the Brawl Stars February 2025 balance changes.
  • Lou: Lou’s Hypercharge is also getting a significant nerf, increasing the number of Supers needed to charge it. Like Penny, he will require 3.3 Super to activate his Hypercharge instead of 2.5 Supers.
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
हिन्दी