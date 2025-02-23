Lumi in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

In their latest Brawl Talk video, Supercell has revealed details about Lumi in Brawl Stars. Part of the Mad Evil Manor Trio, Lumi brings a fiery and icy personality to the game. She possesses unique abilities, utilizing morning stars in combat while also wielding powers related to both burning and freezing.

With 6,000 HP, Lumi has moderate durability, which places her in the same category as Brawlers like Grom and Jessie. This article highlights all the details of Lumi in Brawl Stars.

Main attack of Lumi in Brawl Stars

Lumi launching her morning star (Image via Supercell)

Lumi's primary attack allows her to throw two separate morning stars, which remain on the battlefield until she recalls them. Players can throw the first and second stars independently, but when the recall ability is activated, both return together.

Interestingly, the morning stars inflict significantly more damage on their way back to Lumi than they do upon landing. This mechanic gives her excellent ground control, making it harder for opponents to dodge her attacks.

Super ability of Lumi in Brawl Stars

Lumi using her Super (Image via Supercell)

Lumi’s Super ability consists of three consecutive ground slams, each creating an increasingly larger impact area. The damage output also increases with each slam, with the final hit being the most devastating.

Additionally, the last slam stuns enemies caught in its radius, making it an effective crowd-control tool.

Also read: Brawl Stars Brawl Talk: All twelve Hypercharges explained

Gadgets of Lumi in Brawl Stars

Lumi activating her first Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Lumi has two Gadgets that further enhance her playstyle:

First Gadget: Lumi's first Gadget sets her morning stars on fire, creating a burning area for a few seconds where they land. This enables Lumi to snipe out opponents and remove them from key areas of the map.

Second Gadget: Lumi's second Gadget replaces the fire effect with freezing ice winds, slowing down enemies in the area. This is a crucial tool as it secures an easy kill upon trapping the opponent.

Star Powers of Lumi in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

Lumi’s Star Powers add another layer of utility to her kit:

First Star Power: Using this Star Power allows Lumi to slow down enemies that are hit by the return motion of her morning stars. Note that this effect does not apply if an opponent is hit while throwing the morning stars.

Second Star Power: This Star Power ignites the impact zones of her Super, causing them to burn for a few seconds after the attack.

