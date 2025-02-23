How to get Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin for free

In their latest Brawl Talk video, Supercell mentioned the free giveaway of the Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin. This costume is part of the Sands of Time skin set, which also contains skins like Pharaotis and Lantern Sandy. This outfit transforms Ollie's skin color to white and covers him with jewelry all over his body. Additionally, he wears a headcloth called Nemes to further resemble a true Egyptian Pharaoh.

Ad

Upon unlocking this skin, players will also receive a dedicated Profile Icon and an expressive Pin which can be used during chats to tease opponents. With that said, this article provides the necessary steps required to obtain the Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin for free.

Method to get a free Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the required steps:

Log in to your X account on your mobile device. Search the phrase #PharaollieGiveaway or #BrawlTalk as described by developers in their latest Brawl Talk video. Follow the instructions given by different creators in their giveaway posts among the appeared results. These instructions will likely ask you to follow their account and share their giveaway post on your account.

Note that these creators have a limited amount of skins that they can distribute. Thus, it's essential to follow the instructions given by as many creators as you can to have a better chance of obtaining the Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin for free. They will announce the lucky winners in the next few days, so try your best before the deadline.

Ad

Here are some posts from the official content creators:

Nat with the user ID @natwithaheart is circulating this skin on her X account where 13 lucky winners can obtain it for free.

The verified account Chosen Network with the user ID @BrawlNetworkX is also distributing this skin to five lucky winners.

Players looking to obtain this skin can follow the instructions of ZETA Sizuku (@Sizukubs) who is giving away six free skins.

Two lucky winners will obtain the free Brawl Stars Pharaollie skin from Ferre | Luca Ferrero who has an official X handle (@Ferre_Worka).

Additionally, players have a chance to obtain one of the 13 skins offered by CLB - Brawl Stars with an X handle (@clb_stars).

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback