How to get Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote

Supercell released the latest Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote on April 1, 2025, as part of the April Fool's Day celebration. This emote features a white egg that changes colors and spins several times when it is used in battles. Several rangoli-like design is formed while it is in motion to express joy or other positive emotions. Players can claim it for free using the QR code containing the webpage link provided by the developers.

This article highlights the required steps to get the Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote, alongside a few tips.

Method to claim Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote for free

Here are the required steps:

Scan the provided QR on the official X handle's post. Or else, you can head to the official offer redemption webpage directly by clicking this link. Choose the Free button below the egg image and then launch the Brawl Stars app on your mobile device. Finally, select the OK button in the pop-up window that appears.

Note that this offer is only valid till April 3, 2025, after which the provided link will not work. Thus, it's essential to complete the process before the deadline to claim the Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote.

Upon redemption, players can choose this pin in the "Collector's pin" category of their favorite Brawler to use the free emote in matches.

Troubleshooting tips

Claimed offer (Image via Supercell)

In some circumstances, players might face issues while trying to redeem the free Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote offer despite following the steps mentioned above. Here are a few tips that might help:

Clear cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device.

One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free in-game item.

Sometimes, slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free in-game item. Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should prefer the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim the free Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote.

All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should prefer the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim the free Brawl Stars Eggcellent Freebie emote. Use a different device: If you fail to redeem the offer despite the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with your mobile device. In such circumstances, use a different one and retry the above steps. Upon successful redemption, it's essential to log out of the new device to keep your gaming account secure.

