How to get Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin for free

The Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin showcases a yellow, triangular-shaped pyramid with visible brick lines. This emote features expressive eyes and a mouth, resembling Chuck from the Angry Birds series. A black hat covers the character's head, while its left hand holds a blue flame. As a newly introduced emoticon, it allows players to express themselves during battles via the in-game chat.

That being said, this article provides a method by which players can claim the Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin without spending gems or any other in-game currency.

Method to get Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin for free

The Brawl Stars developers shared the method for obtaining this emote on the game's official X handle. According to their post, players need to defeat 200 enemies across various game modes by March 26, 2025, to unlock the pin. Additionally, the post highlighted daily freebies, multiple skins, and double Starr Drops during weekends to captivate players even more.

While experienced players can unlock the emote with ease, beginners or less-skilled players should use lesser-picked Brawlers over the next five days. This strategy increases their chances of being matched with lower-ranked opponents, making it easier to complete the challenge.

Best Brawlers to acquire Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin

Lou is a Mythic rarity Brawler (Image via Supercell)

To complete the Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin challenge efficiently, players must choose the right Brawler. Some of the best options include Lou, Stu, Max, Jessie, and Hank, each offering unique advantages in different game modes.

Lou stands out as a strong pick, particularly in modes with clustered fights. His freezing abilities make it easy to control enemies, though players should be wary of Poco’s gadget, which counters Lou’s effects. Additionally, his Hypercharge helps in securing multi-kills, making him a valuable choice.

Stu is another excellent option due to his high mobility and quick reload speed. His ability to dash and chain Supers allows him to engage and disengage efficiently, making him a top-tier pick in pro matches. His Gadget also helps with quick healing, ensuring he remains a strong contender.

Jessie, often overlooked, proves to be a solid choice especially when equipped with the best Jessie build in Brawl Stars. Her turret provides consistent damage and zone control, allowing her to pressurize and defeat opponents.

Lastly, Hank’s Hypercharge is one of the most devastating in open maps. Once activated, the Hypercharged Brawler can wipe out multiple enemies, securing key eliminations for clearing the Brawl Stars Pyramid Pin challenge.

